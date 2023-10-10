Vietnam Airlines in Skyteam’s Sustainable Flight Challenge

Vietnam Airlines won the “Boldest Move” subcategory award at Skyteam’s The Sustainable Flight Challenge for its efforts and creativity in providing unused, quality inflight food such as cereal and snacks to social enterprise, VietHarvest.

Following strict quality control processes, food donated by Vietnam Airlines is redistributed to communities in need in Vietnam.

Launched in 2022, The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) harnesses the power of friendly competition to inspire new innovations to help reduce air travel’s footprint.

This year, 22 airlines operated a total of 72 flights – 50 more than in 2022 – and submitted more than 350 new ideas to be shared across the industry.