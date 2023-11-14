Vietnam Airlines Heathrow to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Daily Flights

Vietnamese national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has confirmed its return to daily flight frequencies from London Heathrow to Vietnam this winter, with daily nonstop services having resumed on 29 October 2023.

The airline is now operating four flights per week to Hanoi and three per week to Ho Chi Minh City, all on next-gen Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Vietnam Airlines offers the UK’s only nonstop flights to Vietnam, operating from Heathrow Terminal 4. The flights are carefully scheduled to offer convenient overnight journeys in both directions, with onward connections via Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to multiple destinations throughout Vietnam, Asia, and Australasia, including Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, China, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Effective from 29 October, the Winter 2023 schedule is as follows:

Flight number – Depart/Arrive – Frequency

VN56 – Heathrow 1100hrs/Hanoi 0545 (next day) – Tues/Weds/Fri/Sun

VN55 – Hanoi 0110hrs/Heathrow 0715hrs – Tues/Weds/Fri/Sun

VN50 – Heathrow 1100hrs/Ho Chi Minh City 0650hrs (next day) – Mon/Thurs/Sat

VN51 – Ho Chi Minh City 0005hrs/Heathrow 0715hrs – Mon/Thurs/Sat

Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, with more than 100 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations.