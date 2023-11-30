Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines Sign New Agreement

Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines signed an agreement to enhance collaboration in air cargo transportation at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on November 29. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines have entered into an agreement that aims to benefit air cargo customers and both airlines in the long run. They plan to strengthen their collaboration in cargo transportation and explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture for air cargo. This joint venture would offer customers a more extensive and faster network, with improved direct flights, a wider selection of destinations, and increased flight frequencies. By combining their resources, the two airlines will enhance the efficiency of their aircraft capacities and strengthen their competitive position globally.

Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines said: “The cooperation between Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines was established on the basis of mutual benefit. Turkish Airlines will benefit from expanding the scale of its transportation network to previously limited areas such as Oceania and Northeast Asia through the advantages offered by Vietnam’s central geographical location as a transit point. Furthermore, by using freighters and connecting to Turkish Airlines’ global network of 345 destinations around the world, Vietnam Airlines will be able to significantly expand its scale. We hope this cooperation will facilitate Vietnam’s position and advancement towards becoming one of the leading logistics centers in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Turkish Airlines’ CEO Bilal Ekşi commented at the signing ceremony: “Asia is one of our most important markets. Our efforts to increase our presence on this prominent continent continue unabated with our competent teams and R&D activities. In an era where global aviation is shifting from West to East, these efforts are even more meaningful. I hope the collaboration we have started with Vietnam Airlines, currently focused on our air cargo brand Turkish Cargo, but planned to be developed in different categories in the future, will be beneficial and fruitful for both countries and both flag carriers.”

The signing holds great importance for the partnership between the two national airlines. Earlier this year in June, they entered into a codeshare agreement to enhance the travel options for passengers flying between Vietnam and Türkiye, along with adjacent regions. Passengers now have the convenience of booking and purchasing tickets with either Turkish Airlines or Vietnam Airlines for flights connecting Istanbul to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Hanoi to Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang. These destinations are key economic, social, and tourist hubs in both Türkiye and Vietnam.