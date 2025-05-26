Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Vietjet wants Airbus to Fulfill its Passion for Unforgettable Experiences

May 26, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Vietjet launches Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong flights from Da Nang
Vietjet, Vietnam’s largest private airline, has placed a new order with Airbus for 20 widebody A330-900 aircraft after partnering with Rolls-Royce.

This long-term order will support Vietjet’s ongoing international network expansion, enabling the airline to increase flights on high-capacity routes across the Asia-Pacific region and introduce new long-haul services to Europe.

The company has a slogan: “A passion for making every trip an unforgettable experience.”

Vietjet partners with Rolls-Royce to enhance its Airbus A330s

