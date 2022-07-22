Vietjet partners with Rolls-Royce to enhance its Airbus A330s

Vietjet goes above and beyond to ensure its A330 aircrafts are equipped with all the latest technology through a historic partnership with Rolls-Royce.

Both companies recently inked a contract for the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare, Rolls-Royce’s technical and maintenance engine services, at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow – one of the world’s biggest aerospace events.

This US$400-million contract will see the engines powering up A330 aircrafts to provide enhanced aircraft availability and operational certainty for Vietjet’s entire A330 fleet. This Trent 700 engine, that is optimized with TotalCare services, has been specifically designed for the A330 aircraft and is widely recognized for its outstanding efficiency and reliability, with a 99.9% dispatch rate.

“The Trent 700 engines supported by TotalCare services will bring a technology breakthrough to Vietjet’s fleet to help improve the flight’s range and quality, thereby increasing our aircraft’s technical reliability and operational efficiency. We hope that this partnership with Rolls-Royce will also boost trade promotion globally while making intercontinental travels more convenient and economical for all in the future,” said Dinh Viet Phuong, Managing Director of Vietjet.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace’s Chief Customer Officer Ewen McDonald expressed his excitement and delight over this partnership. “We are thrilled to execute this service agreement with Vietjet as the airline begins operating widebody aircraft and expand its network into long-haul operations. We look forward to supporting their Trent 700 fleet for many years to come,” he said.

Vietjet’s first A330 aircraft went into service in the late 2021 and Vietjet currently has two A330s in its fleet. The airline has plans to grow its wide-body fleet to better serve its expanding international flight network in the coming time.