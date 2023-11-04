NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Airline News Airport News Aviation News Cambodia Travel China Travel eTurboNews | eTN Vietnam Travel

Vietjet Launches New Routes to Cambodia, Indonesia and China

6 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Vietjet, a budget airline, is expanding its routes to Cambodia, Indonesia, and China to take advantage of the busy year-end tourism season. Starting in December, they will launch new routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Shanghai, Hanoi to Jakarta, and Hanoi to Siem Reap, Cambodia.

These additions coincide with Vietnam’s increasing foreign tourist arrivals, with Cambodia being the fastest-growing market. While traditional markets like China, South Korea, and the U.S. are still recovering from the pandemic, Southeast Asia has become an important source of tourism for Vietnam. China is currently the second-largest market for inbound tourism to Vietnam, following South Korea.

