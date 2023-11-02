VietJet Announced New Flight Route from Mongolia

Vietjet has announced a new flight route connecting Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, with Nha Trang, a coastal city in Vietnam.

The announcement was made during the Vietnam-Mongolia Business Forum, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The route will start operating on December 15, 2023, with two round-trip flights per week, taking approximately five and a half hours each way.

This new route aims to serve the travel needs of both Mongolian citizens and tourists visiting Nha Trang, known for its pleasant weather and beautiful beaches, as well as Ulaanbaatar, a city renowned for its cultural, historical sites, and natural landscapes.