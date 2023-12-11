Vietjet Air Now Flies to Jakarta and Busan

Vietjet Air recently introduced new routes linking Hanoi to Jakarta in Indonesia and Phu Quoc to Busan in South Korea.

The flights operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday for the Hanoi-Jakarta route, each leg lasting over four hours.

The airline runs seven round-trip flights between Phu Quoc and Busan, with each flight lasting approximately five hours and 30 minutes.

Hanoi and Phu Quoc in Vietnam are popular tourist spots, celebrated for their distinct cultures, beautiful scenery, and rich food. Jakarta stands out as a prominent metropolis in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Busan, South Korea’s biggest coastal city, serves as a significant seaport in the region and globally.

Vietjet introduced the new routes strategically to capitalize on the year-end travel surge, as mentioned by a representative from the airline.

Vietnam has already welcomed over 11.2 million foreign visitors this year, surpassing the initial full-year target of eight million set by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

South Korea has been the primary source of tourists to Vietnam this year, with 3.2 million visitors, followed by mainland China with 1.5 million tourists.

South Korea has been the primary source of tourists to Vietnam this year, with 3.2 million visitors, followed by mainland China with 1.5 million tourists.