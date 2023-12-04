Airline News Accessible Tourism Aviation News Business Travel News China Travel eTurboNews | eTN News Update Transportation News Vietnam Travel

VietJet Air Now Flies Shanghai from HCMC

18 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Vietjet Air has launched a new route linking Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Shanghai in China, offering frequent flights seven times a week.

The route’s flights have a relatively short duration of a little over 4 hours each way, making travel convenient for both locals and tourists.

The newly established routes between Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai enable convenient travel to China’s largest city.

This connectivity promises to foster growth opportunities for high-quality products, services, trade partnerships, and investment prospects between the two cities.

Ho Chi Minh City, hosting nearly 9 million residents, stands as a key economic, cultural, and tourism hub in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It serves as a pivotal transportation nexus, providing smooth access to various domestic and international destinations.

Vietjet has been running flights between Vietnam and China since 2014, initially focusing on routes catering to Chinese tourists visiting popular Vietnamese destinations such as Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.

