Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize: Exclusive Slice of Paradise

For The Ultimate Safe and Secluded Vacation, Travelers Can Reserve the Entire Beachfront Resort for a Private 4-Night Stay in Ambergris Caye

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, an award-winning beachfront resort on the largest of the offshore Belizean islands, Ambergris Caye, has announced a buyout package for $230K, granting exclusive use of the entire property, which has long been celebrated as a luxurious, intimate resort with a stunning beachfront location, exceptional service, and gracious, hospitable staff. Replete with welcome cocktails, live music, carefully crafted F&B experiences, spa treatments, a sunset sail, private yoga sessions, and a curated setting for private events, the 4-night buyout package is ideal for reunions amongst family and friends, destination events, executive corporate retreats, celebrations, and full immersion in island life.

“Many of today’s travelers are craving immersive experiences in exotic destinations while enjoying more privacy, personalization, and control,” said Victoria House Resort & Spa General Manager, Janet Woollam. “Designed to deliver a luxurious ‘home away from home’ experience, our exclusive buyout package is the ultimate escape, bringing people together to enjoy the best of Belize in an intimate environment. This is the ideal choice for travelers who want to enjoy unfettered access to a beautiful property in a bucket-list destination.”

Located close to the town of San Pedro but protected from the hustle and bustle, Victoria House Resort and Spa exudes old-world charm and barefoot elegance, with a private ocean front, manicured landscape, and world-class accommodations. Providing a spectacular, private environment to retreat and relax after a day of exploring, the resort’s accommodations sleep 90 people for a full buyout and range from standalone villas with private pools to tropical Casitas, ocean view villas, and elegantly decorated rooms in a historically inspired two-story building. Upon arriving to San Pedro by Tropic Air Belize, travelers will be picked up and transported to the resort’s idyllic location right on the Caribbean Sea, where they will be welcomed with a signature cocktail and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in their room. Live guitar music by local luthier and guitarist Dale Wallace will set the tone for the luxurious 4-night stay, with a 3-hour reception featuring passed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and full bar.

“We pride ourselves on the personalized service we deliver.”

“And when guests book the buyout package, they will have access to a fully staffed resort with the amenities and services that we typically offer, along with curated experiences that fulfill their group’s personal interests, desires, and needs,” said Woollam.

A Taste of Belize in a Private Setting

Victoria House Resort & Spa is renowned for quenching guests’ thirsts with Caribbean-inspired cocktails and preparing fresh, high-quality seafood with a local twist. The resort features three distinct culinary establishments onsite for every occasion.

For rum enthusiasts, a tasting presentation by the celebrated distillery Travellers Rum Company of Belize will give buyout package guests an insider’s look at rum making history and a sampling of different flavors of the favorite tropical drink. For guests who desire a food and beverage experience at sea, a sunset sail can be arranged with cocktails and appetizers for 20-40 people. The package also includes a festive paella party in which generous servings of the hearty rice dish – brimming with fresh, delicious seafood – will be served to 65-80 people on the beach, accompanied by the tropical sounds of a live steel band, and an option that makes a hospitality tent, event flowers, and décor available for large group celebrations.

VIP Access to Wellness & Adventure Experiences

With thoughtfully designed accommodations, infinity-edge pools, a private beach, relaxing spa treatments, and an onsite excursion and dive center, Victoria House Resort & Spa is renowned for offering the perfect blend of total relaxation and exciting adventures. In addition to activities such as bicycling, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and fishing, guests can explore nearby ancient Mayan temples, go zip-lining over jungle canopies teeming with adorable Black Howler Monkeys, join a rainforest expedition, or visit the World Heritage coral reef for an extraordinary diving experience. Buyout package guests will receive a complimentary adventure pass redeemable for a diving activity, fishing or snorkeling experience, or guided tour of Mayan Ruins.

For those who seek the utmost in relaxation, Victoria House Resort & Spa features four treatment salons at its spa and fitness facility, which is styled in a Caribbean colonial theme and set amongst coconut palms, creating a place to rest, recharge, and be pampered. One relaxing back massage or rejuvenating facial per person is available for groups who take advantage of the buyout package. Morning yoga sessions in a peaceful, enclosed courtyard are also available, with an option for a combination of yoga and water aerobics.

Accessible via a 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City, Victoria House Resort is excited to welcome travelers – whether groups of friends, family members spanning generations, or sets of couples – to get together and enjoy a slice of paradise, with a customized buyout experience.

About Victoria House Resort & Spa

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, plantation-style rooms, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please click here.