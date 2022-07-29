Victoria House Resort & Spa Belize Announces September Savings

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, an idyllic beachfront resort on the largest of the offshore Belizean islands, Ambergris Caye, is proud to offer guests 20% off when reserving a Luxury Villa, Infinity Suite, or Casa Azul for travel between September 1 and 19, 2022. Recently voted among “The 10 Best Resorts in Central America” by Travel + Leisure readers, Victoria House Resort offers luxurious accommodations, a host of adventurous activities, and unparalleled access to natural wonders from its location one mile from the Belize Barrier Reef. In addition to enjoying discounted stays in select accommodations, relaxing spa treatments, and memorable meals at the resort’s celebrated culinary establishments, guests can expect demonstrations of Caribbean spirit and celebration throughout Ambergris Caye during September, when a month long of countrywide celebrations kicks off with the national holiday, The Battle of St. George Caye, and continues with weeks of parades, concerts, and colorful carnivals to commemorate Independence Day on September 21.

“Savvy travelers know that September is one of the best times to visit Belize and immerse in Belizean culture, and we welcome all to take advantage of this time period with discounted stays,” said Victoria House Resort & Spa General Manager, Janet Woollam. “In addition to enjoying tourist off-season in September – the perfect time to visit low-trafficked sites like Mayan temples – guests will witness Belize’s colorful, invigorating independence celebrations right here in Ambergris Caye.”

For weeks leading up to Belize’s Independence Day on September 21, guests will be able to partake in countless festivities.

These include plentiful local food, live music, parades, marches, public dances, and a significant component of the patriotic September celebrations – carnival.

Victoria House Resort & Spa is an idyllic home base from which to explore festivities in San Pedro Town and explore the island of Ambergris Caye, which is renowned for stunning natural beauty and relaxed Caribbean vibes. With infinity-edge pools, a private beach, and an onsite excursion and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop, Victoria House Resort & Spa is both a tranquil destination where guests can enjoy total relaxation, and a launchpad to exciting adventures. In addition to activities such as bicycling, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and fishing, guests can explore nearby ancient Mayan temples, go zip-lining over jungle canopies teeming with adorable Black Howler Monkeys, join a rainforest expedition, or visit the World Heritage coral reef for an extraordinary diving experience.

The resort’s world-class accommodations provide the perfect environment to retreat after a day of exploring and joining in Belize’s lively September festivities. Guests can stay in a standalone two-bedroom luxury villa featuring private terraces overlooking the infinity edge pool, a one or two-bedroom Infinity Suite boasting fully equipped kitchens and views of the pool, beach, and Caribbean Sea, or Casa Azul Villa, a multi-tiered beachfront villa that puts friends and family members in the lap of luxury, with private beachfront access, a full kitchen, covered patio, and a private pool set amongst lush landscaping overlooking the Belize Barrier Reef.

Guests booking travel from September 1 and 19 can save 20% on these three types of accommodations, which are perfectly suited for couples searching for romantic island getaways or groups seeking unforgettable vacations.

In addition to its stylish accommodations, Victoria House Resort & Spa is proud to feature a full-service spa and fitness facility and serves fresh, high-quality seafood and dishes with a local twist from three distinct culinary establishments for every occasion. Accessible via a 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City, Victoria House Resort makes it easy to plan a one-of-a-kind celebration this September, when Belizean culture is on full display.

About Victoria House Resort & Spa

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, ocean view villas, and elegantly decorated rooms in a historically inspired two-story building. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complemented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit: victoria-house.com.

