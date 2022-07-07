Vibe Hotels Adelaide reaches major milestone

TFE Hotels has celebrated the topping out of Vibe Hotel Adelaide – the first for the brand in South Australia –

The Topping ceremony by TFE Hotels included a ceremonial tree planting alongside project partners GuavaLime, Loucas Zahos Architects, and local builder, Synergy Construct.

The city had a number of new hotel developments within the last 8 years. they include:

Sofitel, Adelaide, Hotel Indigo Adelaide Markets, Eos by SkyCity, Oval Hotel, Atura Adelaide Airport, Mayfair Hotel, Largs Pier Hotel, Art Series – The Watson, ibis Adelaide, Lakes Hotel, Marion Hotel, Arkaba Hotel

The wintry weather didn’t stop the final level being poured mid-last month and the team marked the occasion yesterday with a rooftop ceremony and keynote speeches by The City of Adelaide’s Lord Mayor, Sandy Verschoor, and the South Australian Tourism Commission’s Senior Engagement and Industry Development Manager, Miranda Lang.

Designed by Loucas Zahos Architects, the Vibe Adelaide is the tenth building and the second boutique hotel in a series of cutting-edge buildings in the Flinders East precinct development.

The 18-storey, 123-room design-focused hotel features open plan bathrooms with views of the city or Adelaide Hills and a stylish pool – or sky bridge as the architects call it – connecting the hotel to the neighboring ONE Apartments.

TFE Hotels’ Director of Development, John Sutcliffe, said he was excited to bring Vibe Hotels’ style of Australian hospitality to Adelaide and to the Flinders East Precinct.

“We have no doubt that this hotel will be a great support as Adelaide continues to grow their space, health, government, and defense business builds in the coming years,” he said, “And, together with a great line up of new hotels in the city, it will also provide a substantial boost to local tourism experiences.”

“Here, in the east of the city, Vibe will also offer Australian-style hospitality in the thick of the local sports and arts scene with the Adelaide Festival, WOMA, and of course the Super Cars next year.”

Loucas Zahos Director and Principal Architect, Con Zahos, said the brief for Vibe Adelaide was to complement and complete Flinders East, which includes ONE Adelaide, ART Apartments, Zen, Aqua, Flinders Loft, and Soho Hotel.



“Hotel guests can choose to retreat to thoughtfully-designed rooms or be part of a vibrant, inner-city community at street level with restaurants, bars, and culture all at their doorstep,” Con said.

The grand opening of Vibe Adelaide in early 2023 will signify the completion of the Flinders East precinct activation which has been more than twenty years in the making.

