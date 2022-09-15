ViaEurope names Budapest Airport its third European e-Hub

As Budapest Airport’s air cargo development continues, the Hungarian gateway’s strategic focus on e-commerce from China to Europe has resulted in ViaEurope appointing the airport as its third European e-Hub. After successful trials, the BUD e-HUB was officially opened yesterday and will offer an extensive portfolio of solutions, including parcel processing, customs clearance, and line haul services.

As one of the fastest growing cargo hubs in Europe, Budapest has become a driver of air cargo development in Central and Eastern Europe, with cargo volume increasing by 10% by end-August 2022 when compared to the first eight months of last year. With distinct commodities receiving particular consideration, such as pharmaceuticals and batteries, e-commerce is a central point for BUD’s progression.

By combining modern technology and dedicated service, ViaEurope has re-invented e-logistics and now brings its innovative air cargo logistics solutions to Budapest Airport. Operating in Amsterdam and Liege, the company’s strategic European expansion led to discussions with Budapest airport. Alongside the recently signed cooperation agreement between China and Hungary, BUD airport’s dedicated Cargo City will provide to ViaEurope an ideal new hub in Central and Eastern Europe, offering a unique advantage within its catchment area.

At the opening ceremony, Réne Droese, Chief Development Officer, Budapest Airport stated: “We know e-commerce and airfreight are developing hand-in-hand and have promising cooperation opportunities with large potential for the future. We are happy that ViaEurope selected BUD as their hub in CEE, and we congratulate their beginnings and warehouse opening in our BUD Cargo City. We wish them lots of success!”

BJ Streefland, CEO and Founder, ViaEurope commented: “We are proud to strengthen our capabilities by adding another connected warehouse to our operations. Ideally located, BUD offers a time and cost-efficient connection to the CEE markets and beyond. Also, Budapest Airport’s strong growth and developments in the e-commerce sector match our pan-European ambitions. After Amsterdam and Liège, opening our third e-Hub here, in Cargo City, will further improve our customers’ service quality and offer them additional logistic options. It’s win-win.”

100% dedicated to e-commerce, ViaEurope’s warehouse in BUD Cargo City is operated in cooperation with EKOL. ViaEurope’s set of digital services includes all customs clearance, logistics delivery, tracking and support.

As part of the extension of its BUD Cargo City complex over the next year, Budapest Airport will develop an additional 6,500m of cargo handling capacity and double its aircraft parking area. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, the construction heralds the continuing intense cargo development at the airport.