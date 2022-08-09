Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Breaking Travel News Culture Destination Entertainment European Tourism Films Hospitality Industry Italy News Tourism Travel Wire News

Venice lagoon: Rethinking the city for a tourist event

31 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
9 min read
Venice lagoon - image courtesy of M.Masciullo
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Imagine films, videos, music,  and theatrical performances presented on a stage and screen in the waters behind the Giudecca island in Venice.

Imagine films, videos, music,  and theatrical performances involving both international and local authors, presented on a stage and a screen right in the waters behind the Giudecca island in Venice, Italy.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly