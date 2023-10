According to Venice prefect Michele Di Bari 15 people survived the crash that took place in Mestre close to railway lines. Mestre is a suburb of Venice which is connected by a bridge

The Mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, described the scene as apolcalyptic. Emergency responders were on the scene.

It has been reported by Sky Italia that so far 18 bodies have been dragged from the wreckage.

The cause of the accident or why the bus veered off the roadway is not yet known.