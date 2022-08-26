Variable Frequency Drives Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2023-2032

In 2021, the global variable frequency drives market was valued at USD 25.13 billion. Between 2023 and 2032, it is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR. Variable frequency drive market players can expect lucrative growth opportunities because of government regulations regarding energy efficiency.

Variable frequency drives are in high demand because of the rapid industrialization in developing countries. The power generation industry is widely adopting variable frequency drives. They can be used to start huge motors smoothly and adjust speed as needed. The target market is likely to grow because of the increasing demand for variable frequency drives from the power sector. Metal & mining, food processing, and oil & Gas use different equipment to perform their operations. VFDs can be used in induction, forced draft fans, and boiler feed pumps. They also provide precise speed control and energy savings.

Global market growth was significantly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. The strict lockdown and shutdowns of all manufacturing facilities led to a drop in variable frequency drives demand. The second quarter of 2021 saw a steady increase in manufacturing, increasing VFD demand. Market growth is expected to reach its maximum potential in the second quarter of 2022.

Growing Demand:

Variable frequency drives have been increasingly used in the infrastructure and industrial sectors. Cement, chemical, petroleum, mining, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and water & waste treatment are a few major industries that employ variable frequency drives. Variable frequency drives can be found in fans, fans, process pumps, and utility pumps. They also have fans, blowers, compressors, process compressors, and coolers.

The Industrial Efficiency Technology database shows that more than 320 million motors are used globally in large-scale infrastructures, industries, and buildings, Additionally, nearly 29 million electric motors are purchased annually for industrial uses. Variable frequency drives can optimize motor speeds to meet the application’s needs. This can help to save significant energy and reduce operating costs for many motor-driven applications. Variable frequency drives are expected to be in high demand because of increasing industrialization and rising energy efficiency demand.

Driving Factors:

Market Growth: Digital and Automation Increased

VFDs have been rising in demand due to their ability to monitor and control industrial processes. The data from complex industrial applications like large buildings’ HVAC systems can be optimized for efficiency and energy saving by controlling and monitoring motors with variable drives. This makes them smart motors that can be controlled remotely and even automated, further optimizing system efficiency, performance, and energy conservation.

Restraining Factors:

VFD System Installation Costs Limit Adoption

VFDs can provide many energy efficiency benefits. However, the installation cost for VFD devices can hinder the market growth. VFDs can be used in any industry or application to increase efficiency. However, when power requirements change during project expansion or upgrade, this may cause the drive to be deployed according to the users’ needs. This could lead to an increase in the cost of installation. In HVAC, VFDs have lower power factors and harmonics. Operational noise can also be a problem, affecting the distribution capacity and increasing overhead costs.

Market Key Trends:

Market-important trends include increased competition and continuous innovation.

Recent development:

Siemens unveiled the SINAMICS G115D, an innovative, compact, and powerful drive system for horizontal conveyor applications, in April 2021. You can choose between motor-mounted and wall-mounted versions of the drive system. It unites the motor, drive, and gearbox into one unit.

The Altivar 360 variable-speed drive from Schneider Electric is available in February 2021. It can be used for applications between 0.37 and 22 kW/ 0.5 to 30-HP. It is ideal for use in industrial equipment because of its small size, strong architecture, ease of installation (based on the Plug & Play principles), and its integrated functionality and macro setup.

Key Companies:

ABB

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric

Hitachi Group

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Anaheim Automation Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nidec Motor Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

The Danfoss Group

WEG S.A.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other major Companies

Market Segments:

Infrastructure

Other End-UsesBy Product Type

AC Drives

DC Drives

Servo Drives

By Power Range

Micro (0-5 kW)

Low (6-40 kW)

Medium (41-200 kW)

High (>200 kW)

By Application

Pumps

Electric Fans

Conveyors

HVAC

Extruders

Other Applications

By End-Use:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

