Airline News Airport News Aviation News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN News Update UAE Travel World Travel News

Vancouver – Dubai Non-Stop on Air Canada

Add Comment
37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
, Vancouver &#8211; Dubai Non-Stop on Air Canada, eTurboNews | eTN
Air Canada’s inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East. (CNW Group/Air Canada)
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Dubai remains one of the major airline hubs in the wider Gulf Region besides Doha, abu Dhabi and Istanbul. Air Canada is adding to its relevance starting its YVR DXB service today.

SME in Travel? Click here!

After United Airlines, Air Canada is the second Star Alliance carrier in North America to fly non-stop to Dubai. It’s the first flight from British Columbia Canada to the UAE on Air Canada.

This is adding to the extensive network Dubai-based Emirates had in place for some time.

Air Canada’s seemingless connections from British Columbia, Alberta, and the Western United States are adding to the wider codeshare network through Dubai to India and East Africa. It’s also adding to the current connection to Toronto.

Air Canada’s inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, the country’s flag carrier, and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States, and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing