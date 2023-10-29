Vancouver – Dubai Non-Stop on Air Canada

After United Airlines, Air Canada is the second Star Alliance carrier in North America to fly non-stop to Dubai. It’s the first flight from British Columbia Canada to the UAE on Air Canada.

This is adding to the extensive network Dubai-based Emirates had in place for some time.

Air Canada’s seemingless connections from British Columbia, Alberta, and the Western United States are adding to the wider codeshare network through Dubai to India and East Africa. It’s also adding to the current connection to Toronto.

Air Canada’s inaugural flight departed from Vancouver on Oct. 28 and has arrived in Dubai, linking Western Canada with the Middle East.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, the country’s flag carrier, and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States, and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax.