Vancouver Creates Safe & Inclusive Public Places also for Tourism

Safe, inclusive public places and vibrant tourism destinations build vibrant communities. This is not only true in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Safe and inclusive public places help businesses and economic growth by uniting individuals of all ages and capacities. New public spaces and tourism experiences in Vancouver boost the local economy and community wellness.

Therefore the Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh public spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

Today, Vancouver Granville MP Taleeb Noormohamed announced over $2.4 million in PacifiCan funding for nine Vancouver projects on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for PacifiCan.

This includes almost $1.7 million for five Canada Community Revitalization Fund initiatives and $709,998 for four Tourism Relief Fund projects.

Mr. Noormohamed said: “Vancouver needs vibrant and accessible public areas. We appreciate Canada’s Community Revitalization Fund. This investment will improve plazas, walking and cycling pathways, and community gatherings for years to come, making Vancouver more livable.”

MP Noormohamed made the announcement at a City of Vancouver plaza. The City is getting $721,085 for two community-focused programs, including $525,000 to turn temporary plazas and parklets into permanent community centers for residents and visitors.

These plazas and parklets, constructed during the epidemic to provide additional outside areas to eat, rest, mingle, and participate in neighborhood activities, are now popular communal places. They promote public life and provide dignified areas for the City’s most marginalized people.

A $196,085 walking and cycling route featuring green space and rainwater infrastructure was built in Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland neighborhood. Trees, plants, and soil in the new green infrastructure absorb high rains and provide habitat for various animals. This location will attract people to local businesses by creating a lively gathering place.

These improvements are estimated to generate approximately 80 new employment and 67,000 new local, national, and international visitors to Vancouver.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim echoed in commenting:

