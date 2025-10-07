Valletta (Malta) Ranked among the Top 10 Cities in the World in Condé Nast Traveler’s US Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

Today, Condé Nast Traveler magazine unveiled the results of its annual US Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 and Valletta, Malta was voted as one of the top 10 cities in the world, taking the number 9 spot.

Condé Nast Traveler received 757,109 votes in their annual survey rating readers’ travel experiences across the globe, to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the upscale traveler audience.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Hon. Ian Borg said “It is a great honor that Valletta has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler US readers as the number nine out of ten top cities in the World for 2025. This recognition is a reflection of the deep appreciation that discerning travelers hold for Malta’s rich cultural heritage, architectural splendor, and the genuine warmth of our people. Valletta stands as a shining example of the beauty, authenticity, and vibrancy that define the Maltese Islands. We are truly grateful to all those who will continue to choose Malta as their destination of inspiration and discovery, and we remain committed to ensuring that every visitor’s experience is as memorable and enriching as the islands themselves.”

Non-Stop Delta Service to Malta Starting June 7, 2026

Given the recent announcement of Delta’s non-stop service from JFK to Malta beginning June 7 through October 23, 2026, it will be easier than ever for Americans to experience Malta and see why readers named Valletta as one of Condé Nast Traveler’s top ten cities in the world..

Malta Tourism Authority CEO, Mr. Carlo Micallef, added “This esteemed recognition from Condé Nast Traveler US, positions Valletta at the very forefront of the entire World’s most distinguished destinations and reaffirms Malta’s stature as a world-class location that continues to inspire discerning travelers in search of authenticity, cultural richness, and exceptional experiences. On behalf of the Malta Tourism Authority, I wish to convey our profound gratitude to all visitors who have experienced and celebrated the beauty of our islands, as well as to our tourism partners whose unwavering commitment continues to enhance Malta’s reputation on the global stage.”

The full list of winners can be found online here.

About Malta

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire’s most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

For more information on Malta, please visit www.visitmalta.com.