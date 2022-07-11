Vail Resorts CFO to step down

Vail Resorts, Inc. today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade in role to take time to pursue personal opportunities. Barkin’s resignation will be effective December 22, 2022, or such other date as mutually agreed upon based on the timing of appointing a successor and a transition.

“On behalf of our leadership team, I want thank Michael for his many contributions over the past 10 years,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts. “Michael has been instrumental in Vail Resorts’ success and I am particularly grateful for his support and partnership in my first year as CEO as well as for the strong finance team he built which ensures we are well positioned for the future.”

“Michael leaves behind a legacy of transformation and growth at Vail Resorts,” said Rob Katz, executive chairperson of Vail Resorts. “He played a central role in the company’s expansion nationally and globally – through the acquisition and integration of 34 resorts across four countries – and was an integral part of the team as we re-imagined so many parts of our business, including elevating and scaling our financial organization and capital allocation efforts. We are fortunate to have benefited from his incredible expertise and leadership, and from both me on a personal level and everyone at Vail Resorts, we wish him all the best in the next part of his life’s journey.”