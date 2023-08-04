Vacation Like a Millionaire at Sandals Resorts

Relax and enjoy a holiday in the Caribbean just like a millionaire at Sandals Resorts with distinctive luxurious suites.

With amenities like private pools and sundecks with mini waterfalls, or even private oceanview balconies with Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, and let’s not forget the oh-so-helpful butler, time spent in a Millionaire Suite at Sandals Resorts is just what the holidaymaker envisioned. There are seven luxurious and enchanting suites available at four of the Sandals properties.

Sandals Royal Barbados, St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados

Millionaire Crystal Lagoon Swim-up Butler One Bedroom Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub

Located on the ground level of the Stingray building, these exceptional swim-up Love Nest Butler Suites feature an expansive patio with a private Tranquility Soaking Tub for two and privacy curtains. The master bedroom boasts elegant furnishings, a four-poster king-size bed and HD smart TV. The ensuite bathroom is complete with a dual-control walk-in shower, freestanding bathtub, and double basin sink with backlit mirror. A separate living room features a cozy seating area, second HD smart TV, and a fully stocked bar with premium liquors. Guests enjoy personal butler service, 24-hour in-room dining, and VIP check-in.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

Millionaire Butler Oceanview One Bedroom Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub

Located on the second level of the Stingray building, these exceptional Love Nest Butler Suites feature an expansive patio with a private Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains. The master bedroom boasts elegant furnishings, a four-poster king-size bed and HD smart TV. The en-suite bathroom is complete with a dual-control walk-in shower, freestanding bathtub, and double basin sink with backlit mirror. A separate living room features a cozy seating area, second HD smart TV, and a fully stocked bar with premium liquors. Guests enjoy personal butler service, 24-hour in-room dining, and VIP check-in.

Sandals Regency La Toc, Castries, Saint Lucia

Sunset Oceanview Bluff Millionaire Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary

Chic, secluded and utterly romantic, these Love Nest Butler Suites rival the most luxurious multi-million-dollar island homes. Set 150 feet above sea level atop a picturesque sunset bluff, these villas feature fully retractable glass walls in the master bedroom and living room that open up to 180 degrees unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea from a three-story sundeck. The private deck boasts complete privacy to enjoy the villa’s dining area, lounge chairs, and zero-entry plunge pool with waterfall and whirlpool. Inside, these dramatically beautiful suites offer over 1,000 sq. ft. of pure relaxation with modern amenities such as two HD Smart televisions, a king-size bed, fully stocked bar, airy living room, contemporary bathroom with a single vanity, walk-in shower, free-standing tub, and a personal butler. Here, guests will enjoy private al fresco dining, a refreshing swim in a private infinity pool or lazy days sunbathing. Butler Elite and 24-hour in-room dining are included.

Sandals Montego Bay, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Beachfront Swim-up Millionaire One Bedroom Butler Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub

These stunning swim-up Love Nest Butler Suites, ideally situated on one of Jamaica’s most iconic beaches, offer an exotic escape for two people in love. The expansive bedroom is complete with a reclaimed wood, king-size bed, an HD Smart TV and a hand-woven rug. A retractable glass wall opens up to an impressive living area, which features an elegant sofa and second HD Smart TV. The spacious patio offers spectacular views of the turquoise sea and has a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtains and a bistro dining set. The spa-inspired bathroom boasts a circular soaking tub, walk-in rain shower and granite vanity with an oversized backlit mirror and a long-vessel sink. This romantic enclave also comes with a fully stocked wet bar with premium liquors, a spacious walk-in closet, Butler Elite service, 24-hour in-room dining and the exclusive indulgence of round-trip Private BMW Luxury Airport Transfers from Sangster International Airport (MBJ) & Norman Manley International Airport (KIN).

Sandals Negril, Negril, Jamaica

Millionaire Honeymoon One Bedroom Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary

These extravagant Love Nest Butler Suites are located on the ground floor and feature a four-poster, king-size bed, flat screen TV, and a spa-style bathroom with double vanities, walk-in shower and whirlpool tub. A separate spacious living room boasts elegant furnishings, a second TV and a fully stocked bar. A charming patio opens up to a lush garden, a private plunge pool and miniature waterfall, as well as an outdoor shower with a wall to ensure privacy. Guests enjoy Butler Elite and 24-hour in-room dining.

Millionaire Honeymoon Oceanview Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite

These luxurious Love Nest Butler Suites are sumptuously appointed, featuring a spacious bedroom with a four-poster, king-size bed and a living area with elegant West Indian furnishings, two flat screen TVs and a fully stocked bar. The lavish bathroom features double vanities, a walk-in shower and a whirlpool tub. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views on an over sized balcony. Guests enjoy Butler Elite and 24-hour in-room dining.

Millionaire Honeymoon Penthouse One Bedroom Butler Suite

These luxurious Love Nest Butler Suites are sumptuously appointed, featuring a spacious bedroom with a four-poster, king-size bed and a living area with elegant West Indian furnishings, two smart flat screen TVs and a fully stocked bar. The lavish bathroom features double vanities, a walk-in shower and a whirlpool tub. Enjoy stunning views of the manicured gardens on an oversized balcony. Guests enjoy Butler Elite and 24-hour in-room dining.