Uzbekistan Airways announced today the single largest order in the airline’s history, as the flag carrier is planning the purchase of 22 787 Dreamliners.

Uzbekistan Airways’ purchase of 14 787-9 airplanes, with options for eight more of the ultra-efficient jets, will modernize its Boeing widebody fleet while supporting nearly 35,000 U.S. jobs.

Republic of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev joined leaders from Boeing and Uzbekistan Airways to commemorate this firm order on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Boeing and the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to explore opportunities to expand the country’s aviation ecosystem further.

The first 787 operator in Central Asia, Uzbekistan Airways, leverages its fleet of 787-8 airplanes to connect markets in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., including a direct flight to New York City. With increased capacity and extended range, the 787-9 will enable Uzbekistan Airways to expand international routes to the U.S. and other long-haul destinations as demand for international travel continues to rise.