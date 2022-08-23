USD 86,050 million Growth in Home Bedding Market – Evolving Opportunities with: (Acton & Acton Ltd, American Textile Company)

The Home Bedding Market size was worth USD 86,050 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, forecast period between 2023 and 2032.

More people are choosing to buy new bedding because of the easy availability of high-quality bedding products that offer many functional benefits. The market is also growing due to increased spending on comfortable bedding products that promote rejuvenating sleep. The market growth is also driven by innovations in fabric materials like Egyptian silk and cotton, changing products frequently, and demand for a premium or specialty linen.

Home Bedding Market: Drivers

The growing population and high disposable incomes are expected to influence the home bedding market significantly. The home bedding market is expected to grow due to a demand for custom mattresses and linens and a shift toward modern interiors.

The global home bedding market is expected to be influenced by the rising demand for premium sheet material products during the forecast period. In the next few years, the Home Bedding Market will be boosted by the rising demand for sheet material.

High levels of bedding innovation, increased consumer spending, and rapid innovation in fabrics like Egyptian cotton and silk will all contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Home Bedding Market: Restraints

The home bedding market is being held back by high logistics costs. Unorganized players in the home bedding industry are likely to be a major problem. Industry operations could be affected by significant changes in the availability and cost of raw materials.

Market Key Trends:

The increased consumer propensity for working from home and a rise in quality bedding have led to sporadic growth. The industry is supported by technological innovations, such as high-tech flexible bases, and an interest in additional products, like luxury pillows. These technological advances are expected to create many opportunities in the global home bedding market.

As a result of the increasing popularity of designed bedrooms, there is a strong connection to historical dramas and active programs available on OTT channels. This leads to a higher amount of time inside the house. This is largely due to customers’ increasing preference for quality over brand. Manufacturers have been able to come up with new and attractive designs as well as high-quality products. Companies are introducing plant-based bedding linen. It promises to be softer than cotton and will allow for moisture control and breathability. Companies are working to develop plant-based bedding sheets that claim to be finer than cotton and offer breathability with a moisture control element. This shows a rising preference for high-quality products. These factors will likely work in favor of the global home-bedding market shortly.

Recent development:

December 2020-Riley Home, an American-based sheet material company, sent out a fourth layer of four-layer sheets. It used brushed cotton and was certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100 for manageability.

December 2020-Delilah Home (US-based sheet materials player) sent its first hemp bedding assortment. The assembly is completed by a family-run Portuguese manufacturing plant. To make sheets, the hemp strands are reacted to form sheets.

Scope of the Report

Key Market Players included in the report:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Branch LLC

Beaumont & Brown Ltd

Hollander, Kingsdown Inc.

Serta Inc.

Portico Inc.

Boll & Branch LLC

Casper Sleep Inc.

Beaumont & Brown

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Other Key Players

Type

Pillows

Bed Linen

Mattress

Blankets

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

Which are the major players in the home bedding industry?

What are the main factors that drive the home bedding market?

What are the major regional markets?

What will be the market size in 2022?

What is the Compound Annual Rate of Growth (CAGR), luxury bedding market over the next 10 years?

Which segments are included in the Home Bedding Market?

What are the top market trends for Global Home Bedding Markets?

How does the distribution channel affect the market?

