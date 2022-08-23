USD 632 Billion by 2030 Growth in Automotive Fog Lights Market – Evolving Opportunities with GE Lighting, Osram, Philips, Bosch

Automotive Fog Lights Market was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 632 Billion by 2030. The market will grow at a CAGR of 9.42% between 2023 and 2030.

Market growth is driven by the increased demand for passenger vehicles, the increasing demand for fog lights in the aftermarket, and growth in premium and SUV sales. Global Automotive Fog Lights Market Report provides an in-depth market analysis. This report analyzes the market’s key segments, drivers, restraints, and competitive landscape.

Get PDF Sample for Technological Breakthroughs: https://market.us/report/automotive-fog-lights-market/request-sample/.

Automotive Fog Lights Market: Drivers

Increase in Passenger Vehicle Demand

Market growth is supported by the increasing production and sales of new cars and the increase in purchasing power. OICA estimates that the 2017 total car production was approximately 97 million. Fog lights are expected to grow in the market due to the increasing sales of new cars.

Growing Demand for Fog Lights in Aftermarket

Because fog lights have a limited lifespan and need to be replaced frequently, the aftermarket for automotive fog lights is growing. The market is expected to grow because of this demand for maintenance and replacement of fog lights over the forecast period.

Automotive Fog Lights Market: Restraints

Low Awareness and Affordability

Fog lights are often overlooked in developing countries and poor countries. They are often incorporated into the vehicle’s design instead of safety features. The market’s growth is also limited by the inability of middle-class people to afford fog lights to replace them if they are damaged or lose their use.

Market Key Trends:

Automotive Fog Lighting Market Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Scenarios to 2030

Automotive Fog Lights industry manufacturers face challenges because of global lockdowns in 2020 and continued restrictions in 2021. Automotive Fog Lights Market will face significant challenges during the forecast period. These include intense competition, shifting OEM preferences, fluctuating pricing, and changing prices.



Between 2021-2030, the Automotive Fog Lights market will see a rapid recovery in developing economies that will increase disposable income.



The Automotive Fog Lights report reveals the industry’s most recent trends and key demand drivers. It also highlights potential market challenges.

Recent development:

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. launched full-color LED bulbs to illuminate car interiors in December 2021. You can adjust the light shade to suit your mood and respond to individual preferences.

ZKW began manufacturing a micromirror module to enable dynamic lighting. In August 2021, Silicon Austrian Labs joined forces with Evotec and EV Group to create micromirror technology onboard. This technology can be used inside projections, headlamps, and LIDAR systems that measure optical distance.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.59 Billion Growth Rate 9.42% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

GE Lighting

Osram

Philips

Bosch

Magneti Marelli

Hella

Koito

Stanley

Winjet

Anzo USA

Life Elex

Lumileds

Big Sun

Kelai

Tianyi

Huadiao

Yuanzheng

Huaxing

Winjet

Huazhong

Type

Halogen Lamp

LED Lamp

Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the future trends in the LED fog lamp industry?

Which companies produce LED fog lamps?

What is the market size projected to occur by 2023?

What are the driving forces of the automotive fog light market?

Which region is the largest for automotive fog lights?

What is a major market restraint?

Is it possible to make a profitable business from LED fog lamps?

What are the top strategies used by the most prominent automotive fog light companies on the market?

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

The Global Greenhouse Soil Market is projected to be USD 3,915.1 Mn in 2019 to reach USD 5,868.2 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The global vapor degreasing solvents market is projected to be USD 872.3 Mn in 2020 to reach USD 1,629.2 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

The Global CMOS Camera Module Market was valued at approximately US$ 16.9 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.4%.

The Global Laser Level Market is projected to be US$ 445.8 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 699.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The Global PC/ABS Market is projected to be US$ 3873.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,738.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News