Usain Bolt Named Official Global Tourism Ambassador for Jamaica

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced the appointment of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt as the nation’s Global Tourism Ambassador, a role that will see the world’s fastest man represent Jamaica’s culture, tourism on the international stage.

Current premium viewers: 276

The historic appointment recognizes Bolt’s unparalleled contribution to Jamaica’s global profile and his continued commitment to promoting the island nation worldwide. As Global Tourism Ambassador, Bolt will promote Jamaica’s tourism and showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage to global audiences through a fully integrated digital campaign and appearances.

“Usain Bolt has been Jamaica’s unofficial ambassador for years through his extraordinary athletic achievements and magnetic personality,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “This appointment formalizes what the world already knows – that Usain embodies the spirit, resilience, and excellence that defines Jamaica. His influence extends far beyond the track, and we’re excited to channel that power toward building our nation’s future.”

Sprint legend, Hon. Usain Bolt enjoys a light moment as he responds to the announcement of his role as Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th anniversary cocktail reception yesterday at Devon House.

Bolt, who holds world records in both the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints has expressed his enthusiasm for the new role reaffirming his natural passion and love for his country. He will spearhead international marketing campaigns highlighting Jamaica’s beaches, culture, and hospitality industry, leveraging his global recognition to attract visitors from key markets worldwide.

Director of Tourism, Donovan White noted that:

“Usain’s global appeal is unprecedented for any Jamaican figure.”

“His endorsement of Jamaica as a destination carries weight that traditional marketing simply cannot match. We expect this partnership to significantly boost our tourism numbers and international profile.”

The sprint legend will serve as a cultural ambassador, promoting Jamaican music, food, and traditions at international events and through digital platforms and global media and event engagements. The move is expected to enhance Jamaica’s global presence while providing concrete benefits for tourism.

For more information, go to visitjamaica.com.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422).

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (R) pauses for a photo opportunity with Minister of Culture, Gender, Sports and Entertainment, Hon Olivia Grange (2nd L), sprint legend Hon Usain Bolt (1st R) and Director of Tourism, Donovan White (L) at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th Anniversary Cocktail at Devon House yesterday where Usain was announced as Jamaica’s Global Tourism Ambassador.