America’s $20,000 Visa Bond: Will U.S. Tourists Pay the Price Abroad?

America’s new visa bond can require travelers from dozens of countries to deposit up to $20,000—even for urgent family visits. While Washington celebrates plunging overstay rates, visa issuance has collapsed. Could unequal treatment eventually trigger retaliation and make international travel more difficult for Americans too?

When visiting a funeral can require a $20,000 bond, tourism becomes a privilege of wealth — and the consequences for American travelers may only be beginning

WASHINGTON / NUKUʻALOFA / SYDNEY— The United States is celebrating a dramatic decline in visa overstays among travelers subjected to its visa bond program. But behind the impressive statistics lies another number that deserves just as much attention: visa issuance among affected travelers has collapsed.

For citizens of dozens of countries, including small Pacific island nations such as Tonga and Fiji, a visit to the United States can now come with a visa bond of US$10,000, $15,000, or as much as $20,000. That can apply even when the traveler lives permanently in a wealthy third country such as Australia. It can also affect travel that has little to do with a conventional vacation.

A Tongan living in Australia who needs to fly to the United States for the funeral of a close relative may face the same nationality-based visa bond regime as someone traveling purely for tourism.

For many families, $20,000 is not a security deposit. It is an impossible amount of money. The United States says the policy works. From the narrow perspective of preventing overstays, it apparently does. But tourism leaders should be asking a different question:

What happens to international tourism when governments make travel dependent not only on nationality, but on the ability to temporarily surrender $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000?

And there is another question of particular importance to the American outbound travel industry:

How long will countries continue welcoming U.S. passport holders with open arms when their own citizens face increasingly expensive barriers to visiting America?

An Extraordinary Reduction in Overstays

The U.S. government has pointed to remarkably low overstay numbers under the visa bond program. At first glance, the results appear spectacular.

Countries now affected by the program collectively accounted for tens of thousands of U.S. visa overstays in earlier statistics. Under the bond pilot, reported overstays among bonded travelers fell to fewer than 50. That sounds like an extraordinary policy success. But there is another statistic.

According to the U.S. government’s own assessment, visa issuance fell by approximately 83 percent among travelers affected by the pilot. That changes the interpretation considerably. If dramatically fewer people travel, dramatically fewer people can overstay.

The U.S. government itself acknowledged that prospective travelers appeared to be “self-selecting” by deciding not to pay the bond. In other words, the bond doesn’t simply encourage visitors to leave on time. It discourages many of them from coming at all.

That distinction matters enormously for the global travel and tourism industry. A system can produce an almost perfect compliance rate by making participation financially impossible for much of the population.

That may be effective immigration enforcement. Whether it represents good tourism policy is another question entirely.

Tonga: When a Funeral Becomes a Financial Test

The consequences become much more difficult to defend when the traveler isn’t planning a discretionary holiday. Recent reporting from Tonga has described people unable to travel to the United States for family funerals because they cannot afford the bond.

For residents of a small Pacific island economy, US$20,000 can represent an enormous portion of annual household income.

The fact that the money may eventually be refundable does not solve the problem. A person who does not have $20,000 available cannot temporarily hand over $20,000. Banks do not automatically lend families five-figure sums because somebody’s uncle died in California. Funerals do not wait six months while relatives reorganize their finances.

And airline tickets, accommodation, visa fees and the ordinary expenses of international travel still have to be paid in addition to the bond.

The United States does provide the possibility of limited humanitarian consideration. But a discretionary exception is fundamentally different from a guaranteed right to attend the funeral of an immediate family member.

For Pacific communities with large overseas diasporas, family travel is not a minor component of tourism. Weddings, funerals, births, graduations and family reunions are among the reasons people cross oceans.

A policy designed around immigration statistics therefore reaches far beyond immigration. It reaches into families.

A Tongan in Australia Is Still Tongan to the U.S. Visa System

One of the more controversial characteristics of the policy is that it generally follows nationality rather than residence.

Consider a Tongan citizen who has legally lived in Australia for many years. That person may have a permanent job, home, family and financial obligations in Australia — precisely the circumstances normally associated with a strong incentive to return after a short overseas trip.

Nevertheless, possession of a Tongan passport can place the traveler within the bond regime. This raises a basic question about risk assessment. Is the United States assessing the individual traveler?

Or is it assigning financial risk according to the passport the traveler carries? The distinction matters. A nationality-based system inevitably groups together people with radically different circumstances.

Americans Traveling in the Opposite Direction

This brings the tourism industry to an uncomfortable issue: reciprocity. What happens when an American wants to visit the same countries whose citizens encounter these barriers entering the United States?

So far, the answer is surprising. In many cases, Americans remain warmly welcomed. There is no equivalent $20,000 Tongan bond for an American tourist arriving in Tonga.

Fiji has not responded by demanding that American families deposit tens of thousands of dollars before enjoying a holiday. Zambia provides an even more dramatic example.

While Zambian citizens have faced restrictive U.S. visa policies, U.S. passport holders can visit Zambia for tourism without obtaining an ordinary tourist visa in advance.

This produces a striking imbalance in international mobility. An American can decide to experience Victoria Falls, book a flight, and travel to Zambia with comparatively little immigration friction.

A Zambian wishing to visit family or attractions in the United States can face a considerably more complicated and expensive process.

For the moment, many destinations appear to have separated their disagreements with Washington from their treatment of individual American travelers.

That is good news for tourism. But governments should not assume that such restraint is unlimited.

The Word Washington Should Be Watching: Reciprocity

Signs elsewhere already show that countries are reconsidering one-sided visa openness. Namibia provides an important example. The country changed its visa policy for citizens of countries that did not offer equivalent visa-free treatment to Namibians.

Americans consequently lost their previous visa-exempt status. Namibia’s reasoning was not hidden behind complicated diplomatic language. It was based on reciprocity.

If Namibians need permission to enter another country, Namibia asked, why should citizens of that country automatically enter Namibia without comparable requirements?

Other governments have gone further when responding to U.S. travel restrictions, including reciprocal restrictions on American citizens. This does not mean the world is about to demand $20,000 bonds from American tourists. It does mean the principle has been established. Visa policy can travel in both directions.

The American Passport Has Long Been an Extraordinary Tourism Asset

For generations, Americans have enjoyed one of the world’s most useful passports for leisure travel. An American traveler can arrive in many countries visa-free, obtain permission electronically, or receive a visa at the airport.

That freedom has enormous economic value.

It enables spontaneous holidays.

It supports airlines.

It benefits cruise companies.

It fills hotels.

It allows retired Americans to explore the world and young Americans to backpack through countries whose citizens may face significantly greater difficulty entering the United States.

This freedom is easy to take for granted. But visa-free travel is rarely an unconditional entitlement. It exists because foreign governments choose to provide it.

If more governments begin applying strict reciprocity, American travelers could eventually discover that immigration policies made in Washington follow them to foreign airports.

The cost might initially be modest: an online application, a $50 fee or a visa on arrival. Then perhaps mandatory interviews. Eventually, in an escalating environment, financial guarantees could become politically attractive. “Your citizens require our people to post a bond, so your citizens will post one here.”

For international tourism, that would be a disastrous race to the bottom.

Tourism Cannot Thrive on Retaliation

The government has a legitimate interest in preventing visa overstays. Every sovereign country has the authority to enforce its immigration laws.= There is also no universal right for a foreign tourist to enter another country simply because he or she purchased an airline ticket.

But tourism works because governments have spent decades reducing friction.

Electronic visas replaced embassy visits.

Visa waivers replaced electronic visas.

Open-skies agreements expanded connectivity.

Automated immigration gates shortened queues.

Airlines connected destinations that once required multiple stops.

The global tourism industry has invested billions in making borders easier to cross.

A five-figure visa bond moves in precisely the opposite direction.

It transforms mobility into a question of liquidity.

The wealthy traveler may barely notice.

For a middle-income family, $20,000 can represent savings accumulated over years. For a lower-income traveler, the requirement effectively becomes a prohibition. This creates an uncomfortable new definition of a “trusted traveler”:

not necessarily the person with the strongest family ties, the most compelling reason to return home, or the cleanest immigration history — but the person capable of putting $20,000 on the table.

An 83% Decline Should Concern the Tourism Industry

The most important statistic in this entire debate may therefore not be the overstay rate. It may be the reported 83% decline in visa issuance.

If a restaurant eliminated almost every unpaid bill by refusing to serve 83 percent of its customers, management might celebrate its excellent payment statistics. Its shareholders might ask a different question.

The same logic deserves consideration here. Preventing overstays is a legitimate policy objective. Preventing visitors is something else. America competes for international travelers against Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean and an increasingly sophisticated group of emerging destinations.

A family that concludes the United States is too expensive, humiliating or unpredictable does not necessarily stay home. It can go somewhere else. Airlines will carry them somewhere else. Hotels will accommodate them somewhere else. Restaurants will serve them somewhere else.

Their tourism dollars will be spent somewhere else.

And perhaps most importantly, their children will grow up remembering somewhere else as the destination that welcomed their family.

Are Americans Still Welcome?

For now, the answer in most of the countries examined is yes. There is no evidence of widespread hostility toward ordinary American tourists in Tonga, Fiji or Zambia as a consequence of the bond policy. Tourism-dependent destinations have powerful reasons to continue welcoming Americans.

People are also capable of distinguishing between the policies of a government and an individual traveler carrying that government’s passport. That distinction should never be underestimated.

Americans visiting the Pacific should not assume that a Tongan hotel employee, Fijian taxi driver or Zambian safari operator holds them personally responsible for U.S. immigration policy. In most cases, they almost certainly do not.

But governments operate differently from individuals. Governments think about sovereignty, equality and reciprocity. And once reciprocity becomes politically popular, American tourists could become unintended participants in an immigration dispute they did not create.

A Dangerous Direction for Global Tourism

The real danger is not that Tonga will suddenly demand $20,000 from every American arriving at Fuaʻamotu International Airport.

The danger is normalization.

One country imposes nationality-based financial guarantees.

Another restores visa requirements.

Another raises fees.

Another demands proof of funds.

Another retaliates.

Every individual measure can be defended as sovereign immigration policy. Collectively, they make the world less accessible. Tourism has historically been one of the few industries capable of connecting ordinary citizens even when governments disagree.

Americans visit countries whose governments disagree with Washington. Foreign visitors come to the United States while disagreeing with American policies. They eat together, spend money together, attend conferences, visit relatives and discover that populations are considerably more complicated than governments.

That is one of tourism’s quiet diplomatic achievements. A world of increasingly punitive reciprocal visa regimes threatens that achievement.

The United States may indeed be able to report extraordinarily low overstay rates among travelers who post bonds of up to $20,000. But policymakers should ask what the statistic really measures. Does it demonstrate that almost everyone now returns home? Or does it demonstrate that many of the people who might once have visited America simply no longer come?

For a grieving Tongan family unable to attend a funeral, that distinction is not academic. For the U.S. travel industry, an 83% collapse in visa issuance should not be a footnote. And for American travelers accustomed to being welcomed around the world, there is another reason to pay attention.

Hospitality is not guaranteed by a passport.

Countries that continue welcoming Americans while their own citizens face increasingly formidable barriers to visiting the United States are making a choice. Washington should not assume they will make that choice forever.