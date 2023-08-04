Caribbean Tourism News Cultural Travel News Destination News Entertainment News Hospitality Industry Meeting and Incentive Travel Music News Newsletter Short News Tourism USVI Travel

US Virgin Islands 2023-2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

39 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

US Virgin Islands’ Crucian Christmas Festival, now in its 71st year, represents the island’s longstanding cross-cultural influence, combining Caribbean, African, Spanish, and Dutch influences to showcase a unique experience like no other in the region.

US Virgin Islands residents and guests can expect to experience the traditional carnival events, including the beloved Princess and Queen pageants.

Beginning January 1st revelers can kick off the new year with a food fair, J’ouvert, and a return of the Village Nights featuring performances from top global and local musical acts.

