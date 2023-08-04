US Virgin Islands 2023-2024 Crucian Christmas Festival

US Virgin Islands’ Crucian Christmas Festival, now in its 71st year, represents the island’s longstanding cross-cultural influence, combining Caribbean, African, Spanish, and Dutch influences to showcase a unique experience like no other in the region.

US Virgin Islands residents and guests can expect to experience the traditional carnival events, including the beloved Princess and Queen pageants.

Beginning January 1st revelers can kick off the new year with a food fair, J’ouvert, and a return of the Village Nights featuring performances from top global and local musical acts.