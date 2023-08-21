Associations Award Winning Travel News Business Travel News Destination News News Update Newsletter People in Travel and Tourism Tourism USA Travel News

US Travel Names State Tourism Director of the Year

Add Comment
36 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

ESTO is an annual gathering for destination and tourism leaders, held this year in Savannah, GA. The US Travel Association’s National Council of State Tourism Directors—a body representing the official tourism offices of all states and US territories—votes on the award annually ahead of ESTO.

Lorenz serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association and as Chair of Great Lakes USA and Cruise the Great Lakes. He is also on the Board of Directors for Michigan Cares for Tourism, Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, MotorCities National Heritage Area, West Michigan Tourism Association, Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Grand Rapids Hotel Advisory Board.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly