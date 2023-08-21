US Travel Names State Tourism Director of the Year

ESTO is an annual gathering for destination and tourism leaders, held this year in Savannah, GA. The US Travel Association’s National Council of State Tourism Directors—a body representing the official tourism offices of all states and US territories—votes on the award annually ahead of ESTO.

Lorenz serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association and as Chair of Great Lakes USA and Cruise the Great Lakes. He is also on the Board of Directors for Michigan Cares for Tourism, Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, MotorCities National Heritage Area, West Michigan Tourism Association, Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Grand Rapids Hotel Advisory Board.