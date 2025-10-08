US Travel Economy Lost $1 Billion in Just One Week – and Counting

It has been one week since the government shutdown began, and Congress has yet to reach an agreement to restore funding, resulting in an estimated $1 billion in lost spending each week for America’s travel economy.

“This shutdown is doing real, irreversible damage,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. Travelers are facing longer TSA lines and flight delays. Airports are reducing flights, and we’ve seen entire control towers go dark. The longer this drags on, the worse the cascade of damage will be—for local communities, for small businesses and for the country. Congress needs to act now and reopen the government.”

U.S. Travel is tracking the ongoing economic fallout through its real time cost ticker, which crossed the $1 billion mark Wednesday morning.