Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News NewsBrief People in Travel and Tourism Transportation News USA Travel News

US Travel Approves of New FAA Administrator

Add Comment
55 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
FAA, US Travel Approves of New FAA Administrator, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

SME in Travel? Click here!

The U.S. Travel Association issued a statement today on the appointment of Michael Whitaker as the new administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy at the U.S. Travel Association, Tori Emerson Barnes, said on the approval by of Mr. Whitaker by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation:

“The committee’s strong bipartisan vote to advance Mike Whitaker as FAA administrator is proof positive that a decision is finally within reach for this critical position, which has remained vacant for more than 18 months.

“Given the breadth of his credentials, his deep support across aviation and travel industry groups, and the great needs to modernize our nation’s air system to meet traveler demand, U.S. Travel urges the Senate to act swiftly to affirm Mr. Whitaker’s nomination to lead the FAA.”

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing