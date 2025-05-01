US Tourism Month and the Interconnection of Tourism Security and Safety

Although September 27 is International Tourism Day, the United States celebrates its Tourism Day on May 7. Both dates are important and serve to remind our political and business leaders not only that tourism is a major part of many economies, but that there is an interconnection between good tourism security and a successful tourism industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the world’s many wars and crime waves should remind us that visitors will not choose to travel to places where people are afraid for their lives, where crime is rampant, and where they are concerned about their health due to pandemics and unsanitary conditions. Tragically, too often in both the far and recent pasts, tourism officials have shown more concern for spin than for problem solving.

This last sentence is not meant to be read as an accusation, but rather a challenge. In a constantly changing world, one in which life seems to become both increasingly more challenging and dangerous, it is the responsibility of the tourism industry to protect its guests and to find ways for them to enjoy themselves without fear of disease, food poisoning, physical assault, or terrorism.

Although there is a small minority of travelers who seek out the dangerous, most travelers and tourists seek out places/experiences where there is a sense of security and safety. Our visitors and guests wish to know what our industry is doing to protect them, how it cooperates with law enforcement, and how well prepared a local industry is in case a security, health, or safety issue were to occur.

In the not too distant past many tourism professionals avoided addressing issues of tourism security and safety. Some took the position that police should not be seen nor heard. There was a common feeling among these professionals that visitors might wonder if overt security indicates a problem and therefore should be afraid. The general pattern that still exists among some tourism marketers is that when it comes to visitor safety and security the less said the better and often the only communication between tourism professionals and both public (police) and private security professionals was kept to a bare minimum. This non-cooperative spirit has not only hurt our visitors but also the industry’s bottom line. Visitors do not fear well-trained security professionals but feel safer in their presence. Tourism security police often add to the tourism industry’s profitability and enhance its locale’s reputation.

To help make your community or attraction safer and at the same time to improve your marketing efforts, consider some of the following ideas.

Understand the complexity of the term tourism security.

This is a term that not only encompasses both safety and security but is also the point where economic and business interests interact with a community’s reputation and best marketing practices.

Attend or start a conference on tourism security.

Prior to the COVID -19 pandemic the city of Las Vegas was the capital of tourism security. With the discontinuation of the annual Las Vegas International Tourism Safety and Security conference, not only has Las Vegas lost that title but new opportunities have developed around the world for new and innovative tourism security conferences.

Embrace the fundamental paradigm shift toward travel safety and security.

From a business perspective venues that provide good security mixed with good customer service will flourish. Those parts of the travel and tourism industry that refuse to embrace security for travelers will see major losses.

Work with your police department to establish a TOPPs (Tourism Oriented Policing/Protection Services) Unit.

Tourism policing is very different from other forms of policing and considers the interrelationship between the visitor and the locale’s economy. Simply changing uniforms or calling someone a tourism police officer without proper training can even be counterproductive. Tourism police units within police departments are an essential part of a tourism community’s safety and protection plan.

Involve your local police department.

A local police department should not have to learn where things are in a resort after an incident has taken place. Regular visits and meetings can save both time and lives and reduce what might have been a major incident into a minor one. If police are used correctly they can become an economic development tool for a tourism community. Police officers who work in tourism areas should be highly trained professionals who are paid the same wages of any other well-trained professional.

Never forget that tourism security begins with a sense of hospitality and caring.

Those tourism centers with high levels of good customer service tend to be the safest tourism centers. On the other hand, tourism centers that provide poor customer service send out a message that they do not care about the well-being of their guests. Creating an environment of caring is the first step toward good guest safety and security procedures.

Be mindful that a tourism community is an ecological system in and of itself.

What happens outside of your community impacts what occurs within it. For example, tourism managers and government officials need to be keenly aware of the crime issues that are found in tourism communities. If the location is suffering from a high level of crime, it is unrealistic to believe that this crime wave will not impact its tourism areas.

Develop an evacuation plan for visitors in the case of emergencies and be prepared to provide for your guests’ communication and evacuation needs.

Make sure that your guests are provided emergency contact lists with the telephone numbers of medical personnel, police, resort security and even translation services. Guests should also be told what to do in case something is lost, where the lost and found is located and its hours of operation.

Remember that both safety issues such as food hygiene and security issues such as assaults can impact the reputation of your tourism community and your bottom line.

From the visitors’ perspective, a ruined vacation is a ruined vacation. If a restaurant serves food that makes tourists sick and this information enters into the media, the location’s reputation might well be ruined. Tourism security and safety are as much about perceptions as it is about reality. Food safety means making sure that food preparation areas are secure, and that there is a close working relationship between your security department and your food preparation services. Food safety in today’s world also means that background checks need to be performed on all employees who handle food and to train these employees in pertinent aspects of resort security.

Review your tourism areas to decide where security cameras and additional lighting are necessary.

This review of equipment should take place on a yearly basis in order to decide what changes may be necessary. In an age of terrorism and high crime, tourism centers need to protect not only the areas that are seen by the public but also such areas as where trash is disposed, and deliveries are made.

A good overall security program is much more that simply hiring a few extra guards. Tourism surety, a concept that combines safety and security, along with guarding a locale’s economic wellbeing and reputation, is a highly professionalized plan that permits the protection of everything from the site to the visitor, to the community’s very reputation. While good security programs do not promise total safety and security, they do lessen the risk of negative events, prepare a location to minimize negative effects should an incident occur, and produce the political will to permit the community to recover.

The author, Dr. Peter E. Tarlow, is President and Co-Founder of the World Tourism Network and leads the Safer Tourism program.