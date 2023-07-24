US Senate Urged to Fix Air Travel Before Recess

US travelers cannot wait any longer for Congress to fix systemic issues that have plagued US air travel and constrained economic growth.

US travel industry is urging US Senate to markup its version of the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill and correct years of governmental failures, before the start of Congressional Recess in August.

Introduced on June 9 by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.), Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Garret Graves (R-La.), and Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), the House FAA reauthorization bill earned unanimous approval from the T&I committee on June 14, and received overwhelming bipartisan support in the full House in the July 20 passage.

The 2023 House FAA reauthorization bill (H.R.3935) passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a 351–69 vote with promising provisions for general aviation pilots.

The Capitol is home to the U.S. Congress and its House and Senate governing bodies, which have influence over general aviation.

H.R. 3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years, has earned the backing of more than 1,000 aviation industry leaders and stakeholders.

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman issued the following statement for the members of US Senate:

“While the Senate may be eager to fly home to start their August recess, millions of Americans have missed trips and lost time with family and friends this summer due to delays and cancellations caused by years of government inattention. The whole of the U.S. economy pays a price when a trip is delayed—or avoided entirely due to air travel hassles.

“In fact, over half of Americans say they would travel more if the experience were less of a hassle.

“The Senate must markup its FAA reauthorization bill this week. American travelers cannot wait any longer for Congress to fix the numerous, systemic issues that have plagued the U.S. air travel system and constrained economic growth.”