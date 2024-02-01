US Outbound Travel in Times of Economic Uncertainty

During the summer of 2023, numerous reports indicated a rise in international travel reservations originating from the United States. This trend was partly attributed to the continued strength of the US dollar. Consequently, while domestic travel demand within the US was declining, the industry was optimistic that international travel volume in 2023 would eventually reach or surpass that of 2019.

Later this year, though, some reports suggested that there might have been a decrease in international demand from the US due to economic uncertainty. However, US airlines continued to experience a consistent demand for international travel.

Who will be correct? As we enter 2024, should we anticipate a further rise in outbound US international travel, or will it begin to decrease? Do travel intermediaries and B2B sellers need to start preparing for different possibilities?

According to a recent survey, the number of planned trips by US travelers in 2024 has decreased. However, industry analysts believe that this is not a cause for concern. US travelers are back and seeking more meaningful experiences. The decline in trip plans seems to be influenced by current consumer sentiment, including factors such as inflation, cost of living, economic outlook, and high consumer debt. Many US travelers are being cautious. Nevertheless, the US economy, employment, and the value of the dollar have remained strong. There is still demand for international travel, and the trips people are taking now are more meaningful. They are opting for longer durations and spending more during their trips. Additionally, they are engaging in more activities during their travels.

According to hotel revenue management experts, hotels seeking US travelers may need to alter their strategy. Analysts suggest that the opportunity lies in the fact that both US citizens and Europeans are taking fewer trips but spending more time and money on their travels. To compensate for the decline in flight bookings, hotels and airlines could explore diversification by partnering with activity providers and offering new packages and services that focus on providing unique experiences. This could be done during the booking process or even on the plane itself. Additionally, as more industry players adopt a retail mindset, it is likely that airlines and hotels will expand the range of ancillary services they offer.

The strength of the US dollar, particularly against the Euro, has significantly contributed to the increased international demand from the US. Travel comparison experts that assists travelers in finding the best discounts, highlight that although the Dollar to Euro exchange rate reached its highest point in the autumn of 2022, with one US dollar being worth slightly over one Euro, it has consistently remained historically high throughout the year and continues to be so. This ongoing trend encourages US travelers to seek vacations in Europe and other destinations. However, if this exchange rate shifts, outbound US travel will inevitably be impacted.

There is also a significant opportunity in the US source market to cater to the approximately 60 million Spanish-speakers. Spanish-speaking US citizens have limited options when it comes to Spanish language tourism services, whether they are traveling domestically or internationally. By marketing to them in Spanish and providing services in their language, US travel businesses can attract more customers who are likely to be highly satisfied and loyal. It is important to capitalize on this growing demographic and economic market now.

Travel is undergoing significant changes, regardless of the direction of US outbound travel. Therefore, it is expected that all outbound markets, including the US, will experience ups and downs. Travel is on the verge of unprecedented change due to rapid technological advancements and is highly influenced by geopolitical and economic situations. Travel remains crucial for economic growth and human connections, as evident from recent consumer research in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, where travel consistently ranks as the top discretionary spending area. To adapt quickly, travel companies should embrace new technologies such as artificial intelligence and maintain agility.

Travel industry experts agree on the need for tourism companies to constantly adjust their strategies in response to ever-changing consumer travel patterns influenced by economic conditions, work-life shifts, political situations, and various other factors. They emphasize the importance of geographic diversification, thoughtful forecasting of supply, demand, and pricing, further highlighting the significant role of technology in enabling quick scalability, prioritization of markets, and cost-effective operations without relying on large teams of people.