US is in top three best country for snorkeling in the world

Travel experts rated best snorkeling countries, based on factors such as coral reef areas, fish species, and available snorkeling tours

Snorkeling is a very popular holiday activity that lets us to recreationally observe and explore the alien worlds just under the ocean surface.

It can also leave us with some lifelong memories. But which oceans and seas are the best for snorkelers and divers to experience?

According to the experts, top 10 countries for snorkeling around the world are:

Australia – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 48,960, Fish Species – 4,934, Snorkeling Tours – 97, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 12.41 Maldives – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 8.920, Fish Species – 1,122, Snorkeling Tours – 21, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 0.45 United States – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 3,770, Fish Species – 3,074, Snorkeling Tours – 251, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 3.8 Cuba – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 3,020, Fish Species – 1,103, Snorkeling Tours – 44, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 1.81 Bahamas – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 3,150, Fish Species – 884, Snorkeling Tours – 43, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 1.55 Papua New Guinea – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 13,840, Fish Species – 2,858, Snorkeling Tours – 61, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 1.02 Philippines – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 25,060, Fish Species – 3,339, Snorkeling Tours – 91, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 3.03 Indonesia – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 51,020, Fish Species – 4,772, Snorkeling Tours – 166, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 30.93 Fiji – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 10,020, Fish Species – 1,302, Snorkeling Tours – 20, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 0.25 Micronesia – Coral Reef Area (km2) – 4,340, Fish Species – 1,230, Snorkeling Tours – 25, Sea Temperature Spread (C) – 3.46

The United States of America has placed joint third with Cuba for the best snorkeling destination in the world.

The US has the 7th highest number of fish species across 50 countries, meaning you’ll likely spot a huge variety of fish here.

It’s also home to Florida Reef, the third-largest coral reef system in the world, making Tallahassee a prime destination for snorkelers.

Australia, with its ever so famous Great Barrier Reef, ranks as the best place to visit for snorkeling in the world.

It’s home to the second largest area of coral reef in the world which equates to 17.22% of the world’s total coral reef area!

Amazingly, Australia’s ocean contributes 0% to plastic waste emission, meaning it’s actively keeping our oceans clean.

The Maldives take second position for the best snorkeling location in the world, being home to almost 3.14% of the world’s total coral reefs.

The low sea temperature spread of 0.45% means you’ll likely only need one set of gear and one wetsuit wherever you go snorkeling here.