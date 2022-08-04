US international visitor arrivals up 146.5% in May

According to the latest data released by the United States National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), May 2022 International Inbound Travel Volume (Visitor Arrivals) to the US totaled 4,317,602 – a Year-Over-Year Increase of 146.5% and 64.4% of May 2019 Arrivals.

May 2022 International Outbound Travel Volume (U.S. Citizen Visitor Departures) from the United States totaled 6,853,148 – a Year-Over-Year Increase of 87% and 80% of May 2019 Departures.

Data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in May 2022:

International Arrivals to the United States

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States of 4,317,602 increased 146.5% from May 2021 and was 64.4% of total visitor volume in pre-pandemic May 2019, up from the prior month’s 61.5%.

Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,022,257 increased 199.6% from May 2021.

May 2022 was the fourteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.

The largest number of international visitors was from Canada (1,254,125), Mexico (1,041,220), the United Kingdom (327,526), India (148,547) and Germany (129,536). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 67.2% of total international arrivals.

Comparing the level of visitation of the top 20 source markets in May 2022 to the level in May 2019, the top performers were Chile (+0.7%), Colombia (-0.7%), Dominican Republic (-7.8%), Peru (-15.1%) and Ecuador (-17.4%), while the worst performers were Japan (-87.9%), South Korea (-62.3%), Australia (-62.3%), Brazil (-42.0%), and Argentina (-39.0%).

China (ranked 5 in May 2019) and Taiwan (ranked 17 in May 2019) and Switzerland (ranked 20 in May 2019) were not among the top 20 source markets in May 2022.

Chile (ranked 15 in May 2022), the Dominican Republic (ranked 17 in May 2022) and Peru (ranked 20 in May 2022) were not among the top 20 source markets in May 2019.

International Departures from the United States