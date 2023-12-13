US International Visitor Arrivals Keep Growing

In September 2023, the United States recorded 5,775,143 non-US resident international visitors, as per the recent data from the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO). This represents a 19.3% increase compared to September 2022 and accounts for 86.2% of the pre-COVID visitor volume in September 2019. Additionally, September 2023 marked the 30th consecutive month of year-over-year growth in non-US resident international arrivals to the United States.

Out of the top 20 countries that contribute to tourism in the United States, no country experienced a decline in the number of visitors in September 2022.

In September 2023, India experienced the highest recovery rate among the top 20 countries that generated tourists to the United States in 2019, with a visitation rate of 136% compared to September 2019. On the other hand, China had the lowest recovery rate, with a visitation rate of only 48% compared to September 2019.

Canada had the highest amount of international visitors in September 2023, with a total of 1,548,692 arrivals. Mexico followed closely behind with 1,297,133 arrivals, while the United Kingdom had 357,125 arrivals. Germany and Japan also contributed to the international visitor count with 201,204 and 173,117 arrivals respectively. Together, these top 5 source markets made up 61.9% of the overall international arrivals.

International Departures from the United States

In September 2023, there were 8,004,891 international departures by US citizens from the United States, marking a 16.7% increase compared to September 2022. Additionally, these departures accounted for 105.4% of the total departures recorded in September 2019, before the pandemic. Furthermore, September 2023 marked the 30th consecutive month of year-over-year growth in international departures by US citizens from the United States.

Total international visitor departures from the United States by US citizens in September 2023, year-to-date (YTD), amounted to 74,147,152, reflecting a year-on-year (YOY) growth of 25.6%. North America (Mexico & Canada) accounted for 49.6% of the YTD market share, while overseas destinations constituted 50.4%.

Mexico had the highest number of visitors leaving the country, with a total of 2,641,245 departures in September, accounting for 33.0% of the total departures for that month. Additionally, Mexico’s year-to-date (YTD) departures accounted for 36% of the overall departures. On the other hand, Canada experienced a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of 24.8%.

In August 2023, the collective number of US citizen international visitor departures from Mexico (26,659,378) and the Caribbean (8,196,123) constituted 47% of the total, showing a decrease of 0.8% percentage points.

In September, a total of 2,212,385 departures were recorded from the US to Europe, making it the second largest market for outbound US visitors. These departures accounted for 27.6% of all departures in September and 21.3% year-to-date. Comparing September 2023 to September 2022, outbound visitation to Europe experienced a significant 18.3% increase.