Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Hospitality Industry News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

US international arrivals up 216.5% in April 2022

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
5 min read
US international arrivals up 216.5% in April 2022
US international arrivals up 216.5% in April 2022
Written by Harry Johnson

April 2022 International Outbound Travel Volume (U.S. Citizen Visitor Departures) from the United States totaled 6,033,156

According to the latest data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), total International Inbound Travel Volume (Visitor Arrivals) to the United States in April 2022 was 4,330,371 – a year-over-year increase of 216.5% and 61.5% of April 2019 arrivals.

In April 2022:

International Arrivals to the United States

  • Total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States of 4,330,371 increased 216.5% from April 2021 and was 61.5% of total visitor volume in pre-pandemic April 2019, up from the prior month’s 51.8%.
  • Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,043,604 increased 348.5% from April 2021.
  • April 2022 was the thirteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.
  • The largest number of international visitors was from Canada (1,247,395), Mexico (1,039,372), United Kingdom (328,200), France (141,421) and Germany (134,973). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 66.8% of total international arrivals.
  • Comparing the level of visitation of the top 20 source markets in April 2022 to the level in April 2019, the top performers were Chile (+111%), Colombia (+104%), Dominican Republic (+101%), Israel (+85%) and Ecuador (+84%), while the bottom performers were South Korea (+27%), Australia (+40%), Italy (+46%), Argentina (+55%) and Brazil (+57%).  

International Departures from the United States

  • Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 6,033,156 increased 97% compared to April 2021 and were almost 80% of total departures in pre-pandemic April 2019.
  • April 2022 was the fourteenth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a year-over-year basis.
  • Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 2,717,341 (45.0% of total departures). Canada recorded a significant year-over-year increase of 1,739%. 
  • Combined YTD, Mexico (10,327,264) and the Caribbean (2,812,919) accounted for 65.0% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures.
  • Europe YTD (2,600,428) increased 688% YOY, accounting for 12.9% of all departures. This was up from a 4.1% share in 2021 April YYD.

The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate U.S. travel and tourism exports.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly