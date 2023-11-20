US-International Air Passenger Traffic Keeps Growing

According to the latest data released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), US-international air traffic passenger enplanements totaled 20.308 million in October 2023, up 16.7 percent compared to October 2022, with enplanements reaching 101.4% percent of pre-pandemic October 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in October 2023

Non-US citizen air passenger arrivals to the United States from foreign countries totaled:

4.770 million in October 2023, up 16.9% percent compared to October 2022.

This represents 88.5 percent of pre-pandemic October 2019 volume.

On a related note, overseas visitor arrivals totaled 2.982 million in October 2023, the eighth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 2.0 million. October overseas visitor arrivals reached 85.0 percent of pre-pandemic October 2019 volume, up from 84.0 percent in September 2023.

US citizen air passenger departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled:

5.004 million in October 2023, up 13.9 percent compared to October 2022 and exceeding October 2019 volume by 13.7 percent.

World Region Highlights in October 2023

Total air passenger travel (arrivals and departures) between the United States and other countries were led by Mexico (2.837 million, up from #2 in September), Canada (2.560 million), the United Kingdom (1.898 million), Germany (986,000), and France (815,000).

International regional air travel to/from the United States:

Europe totaled 6.584 million passengers, up 13.0 percent over October 2022, and down only (-3.8 percent) compared to October 2019.

(US citizen departures were up +6.7 percent compared to October 2019, while European citizen arrivals were down -16.7 percent.

Asia totaled 2.239 million passengers, up 67.5 percent over October 2022, but down (-27.0 percent) compared to October 2019.

South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.222 million, up 16.0 percent over October 2022, and 16.6 percent compared to October 2019.

Top US Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.895 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.954 million, Miami (MIA) 1.795 million, Newark (EWR) 1.286 million and San Francisco (SFO) 1.247 million.

Top Foreign Ports serving US locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.589 million, Toronto (YYZ) 1.045 million, Cancun (CUN) 825,000, Paris (CDG) 750,000, and Mexico (MEX) 665,000.