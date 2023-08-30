US Embassy in Haiti Tells Citizens to Leave ASAP

Just this month, the US Embassy in the Haiti capital of Port-au-Prince had to close for a time because of gunfire nearby. Today, the Embassy is strongly advising its citizens to leave as soon as possible due to intensifying violence. It stated that security and infrastructure challenges are increasing and that as they leave the country to use extreme caution and seek to leave as quickly as can be done either via commercial means or private transportation.

There are over 200,000 Haitians that have been displaced because of the turf war, and almost half of Haiti’s entire population (5.2 million people) is in need of humanitarian aid because the nationwide crisis.

In the video below courtesy of Mrgunsngear on X social media, people are screaming and running as shots can be heard going off.