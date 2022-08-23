US citizens urged to depart Ukraine now

Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days

The United States Embassy in Kyiv has strongly urged all US citizens to leave Ukraine, due to highly volatile security situation that could deteriorate suddenly and rapidly.

“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” US Embassy posted on its website today.

US warning comes in the wake of similar announcement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian government officials that Russia may launch massive attacks, including missile strikes, to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day tomorrow.

American nationals in Ukraine have been warned to stay vigilant, listen to air raid sirens, and seek cover in case of missile or drone attacks.

“The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions may deteriorate without warning,” the US diplomatic mission in Ukraine’s capital warned.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so,” diplomatic officials added.

The State Department evacuated US diplomats from Kyiv in February, after Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine.

US embassy in the Ukrainian capital was formally reopened in May, after Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled the initial wave of Russian assaults and beat the invaders aways from the capital.