US cities with the best and worst residential views

With premium sights, Honolulu, Hawaii takes first place overall, landing near the top of almost every metric

According to a recent research, homes with spectacular views can cost their owners up to 25% more than the ones with regular residential bric-à-brac sights.

But if you can afford the premium price, which US cities promise you the most stunning scenic vistas?

Real estate experts looked for US cities with plenty of home listings featuring views of mountains, water, city skylines, and parks, to find and rank 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views.

Check out the 10 stunning (and 10 run-of-the-mill) cities for residential views below to see where perhaps to set your sights for your next move.

Best Cities for Residential Views

Rank City 1 Honolulu, HI 2 Reno, NV 3 Seattle, WA 4 Anchorage, AK 5 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 6 Irvine, CA 7 Colorado Springs, CO 8 Fort Lauderdale, FL 9 Bellevue, WA 10 Cape Coral, FL

Worst Cities for Residential Views

Rank City 1 Glendale, CA 2 Tempe, AZ 3 Chandler, AZ 4 Mesa, AZ 5 Albuquerque, NM 6 Gilbert, AZ 7 Sacramento, CA 8 Joliet, IL 9 Fresno, CA 10 Peoria, AZ

The Big Pineapple might disappoint when it comes to Park Views (No. 146), but who's missing those when you can see cascading waterfalls, ocean waves, and towering volcanoes from your balcony?



An ocean away, Florida cities dominated in the share of available waterfront homes, with Fort Lauderdale (No. 8) and Cape Coral (No. 10) floating to the top of our ranking, thanks to high marks in the Water Views category. You’ll need to pay up for a pretty panorama in these cities — they’re located in some of the most expensive metro areas to rent.

West Coast wonders: Remarkable sights abound along the Pacific, where 14 cities make up our top 25. Seattle brings home the bronze, impressing with abundant Water, Mountain, and City Views.



Farther down the Pacific Coast, you’ll find golden glimpses galore in California cities Rancho Cucamonga (No. 5) and Irvine (No. 6). Irvine dominates the Park Views ranking, while many in Rancho Cucamonga can see the towering San Gabriel Mountains from their homes.

Mountain outlooks: Some Southwestern cities peaked at the top of our ranking, with Reno, Nevada, at No. 2 overall and leading at No. 1 in the Mountain Views category, thanks to the imposing Sierra Nevada. Colorado Springs, Colorado (No. 7), and Tucson, Arizona (No. 14), follow closely behind.



At rock bottom of the ranking, Arizona cities Glendale, Tempe, Chandler, and Mesa rank decently in Mountain Views and Park Views but fail to rise in any other metric. The mountains surrounding these cities are obstructed by suburban sprawl and poor Air Quality.