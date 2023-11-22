US-Canadian Border Closed After Deadly Explosion at Rainbow Bridge

The busiest travel season in the United States has begun.

This is Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S. and millions of people are on the move in any direction. The alert level for terrorist attacks is high.

It’s not sure if the ongoing crisis caused Rainbow Bridge to be closed, is terror-related, but the likelihood seems to be low.

Rainbow Bridge connects Canada and the United States and is a major tourism site for visitors to Niagara Falls between Ontario and New York.

The FBI is investigating, the Governor of New York and US President Biden are following the situation, and so is Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

The explosion happened on the U.S. side of the bridge after a vehicle sped up to almost 100 mph trying to break barriers. The car was seen flying through the air, landing close to the secondary inspection, and the vehicle exploded.

The first theory of a terror attack becomes more unlikely. Two people in the car were killed in the incident. No information is yet available about the deceased.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State announced that she has instructed the New York State Police, in collaboration with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, to keep a close watch on all entry points into the state.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also acknowledged being informed of the situation during the afternoon of Wednesday, affirming that provincial law enforcement is currently evaluating the situation.

Kerry Schmidt, the spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, stated in a video message released on Wednesday that authorities have taken the step of shutting down the Peace Bridge crossing in Fort Erie, and are currently in the process of closing the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge as well.

Commuters in the area should anticipate significant delays.