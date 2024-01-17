US Business Travel Industry in Trouble

The biannual industry projection for travel to and within the United States until 2027 has been published today. According to the forecast by Tourism Economics, international inbound travel and domestic business travel will remain below pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

This forecast comes shortly after a global competitiveness report conducted by Euromonitor International ranked the US 17th out of 18 top markets for travel. The report attributes this low ranking to a history of insufficient investment and a lack of focus and coordination from federal policymakers.

While the United States is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels of travel, other nations are actively implementing strategies to attract international tourists, placing them ahead of the United States in the race to regain dominance in the global travel market. It is crucial for the federal government to take immediate action and establish targeted policies in order to stimulate a more streamlined, efficient, and globally competitive travel industry.

International travel to the US is rapidly increasing, but it has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The anticipated global economic slowdown, a strong US dollar, and long visa processing times might hinder future growth. It is projected that travel volume will reach 98% of 2019 levels by 2024 (an improvement from 84% in 2023) and a full recovery is expected in 2025. However, spending levels, after accounting for inflation, are not predicted to bounce back until 2026.

The US is experiencing slower recovery in pre-pandemic visitation rates compared to other competing countries, some of which, like France and Spain, have even gained a larger share of the global travel market. Conversely, the US is witnessing a decline in its global market share.

In 2024, there will be a modest growth in business travel, but at a reduced pace. The sector is projected to reach 95% of its 2019 levels by the end of the year, which is an improvement from the 89% achieved in 2023. However, slower economic growth will impede the recovery of domestic business travel, and it is not expected to fully bounce back until 2026. Additionally, the forecast does not anticipate a return to pre-pandemic levels of domestic business travel spending.

Consumer spending moderation, along with elevated borrowing expenses, stricter credit conditions, and the resumption of student loan repayments, led to a deceleration in the growth of domestic leisure during the first three quarters of 2023. However, the sector managed to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Policies to Grow Travel

There are several policies within the federal government’s control that can accelerate travel growth and increase global competitiveness:

• Lower US visitor visa interview wait times, which approach an average of 400 days in top visa-requiring inbound markets.

• Reduce Customs wait times at US airports and other ports of entry experiencing excessive delays.

• Accelerate the deployment of biometric entry-exit security screening systems at US airports.

• Improve the overall air travel experience through a long-term Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill.

• Increase federal prioritization and focus on travel industry growth, as other countries have done.