US-Bangla Airlines signs new deal with Sabre

Sabre Corporation today announced a new distribution deal with US-Bangla Airlines to enable the carrier to sell its fares and inventory through Sabre’s global travel marketplace.

The agreement gives US-Bangla the ability to extend global reach and increase revenue by providing Sabre-connected travel agencies with its domestic and international content.

The new relationship strengthens Sabre’s presence in the growing Bangladeshi travel market while enabling US-Bangla to add thousands of travel agencies to its distribution network, maximizing distribution and expanding global reach.

As Sabre focuses on delivering more intelligent retailing solutions to meet changing traveler expectations, Sabre-connected agencies will be able to access additional, robust content via the Sabre GDS to provide extra choices to their customers.

“Our new relationship with Sabre is an important milestone for us in the modernization of our indirect-channel retailing strategy,” said Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director, US-Bangla Airlines.

“As we re-open existing routes and launch new flights, joining Sabre’s global distribution network will enable us to better capture ongoing industry recovery, grow global revenue, and help ensure travelers to and from Bangladesh enjoy seamless travel experiences.”

Based out of Shahjalal International Airport, US-Bangla is the second largest airline in Bangladesh, in terms of fleet size. As well as operating domestic routes across Bangladesh, US-Bangla also flies to key global destinations across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East including Singapore, Chennai, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai and Doha, with plans to add additional future long-haul routes.

“We’re delighted to be extending our presence in Bangladesh with a new relationship between Sabre and US-Bangla,” said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales.

“Adding US-Bangla to our distribution network provides a seamless way for Sabre-connected travel buyers, who are already familiar with our intuitive Sabre Red 360 workflow, to provide the most valuable, relevant offers from the carrier to their customers.”