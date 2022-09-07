US Ambassador to Jamaica pays courtesy call on Minister Bartlett

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, seen left in the photo, makes a point as he engages United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency, N. Nick Perry, in a vibrant discussion on how Jamaica and the United States can better collaborate in recovery efforts following disruptions, as well as other areas of tourism cooperation.

During the session, Minister Bartlett stressed:

The United States remains the largest source market for the tourism sector.

He said that it accounts for some 80% of visitors to Jamaica. The Minister added that it would be prudent for both countries to partner in efforts to build tourism resilience and enhance destination assurance.

For his part, Ambassador Perry, who is Jamaica-born, said he is keen on examining ways to bolster the relationship between both countries and boost the tourism industry.

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

At the Ministry, they are leading the charge to strengthen the linkages between tourism and other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment, and in so doing encourage every Jamaican to play their part in improving the country’s tourism product, sustaining investment, and modernizing and diversifying the sector to foster growth and job creation for fellow Jamaicans. The Ministry sees this as critical to Jamaica’s survival and success and has undertaken this process through an inclusive approach, which is driven by the Resort Boards, through wide-scale consultation.

Recognizing that a collaborative effort and a committed partnership between the public and private sectors will be needed to achieve set targets, central to the Ministry’s plans is maintaining and nurturing its relationship with all key stakeholders. In so doing, it is believed that with the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development as a guide and the National Development Plan – Vision 2030 as a benchmark – the Ministry’s goals are achievable for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

