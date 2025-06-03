US Air Carriers Want New Major FAA Safety Rule Postponed

Following the hijacking of four US passenger planes by Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration established new standards for flight deck safety.

Airline group representing major US air carriers wants the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to postpone a new rule due to be implemented in August, which mandates that new passenger aircraft be equipped with a ‘secondary barrier’ to the flight deck to prevent unauthorized access to the cockpit.

Following the hijacking of four US passenger planes by Islamic terrorists on September 11, 2001, the Federal Aviation Administration established new standards for flight deck safety to enhance their resistance to forcible intrusion and to prevent any unauthorized entry.

On June 14, 2023, the FAA announced that it will require a secondary barrier on the flight deck of new commercial airplanes to ensure the safety of aircraft, flight crew and air passengers. The final rule mandating the additional barrier will protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open.

“Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely – and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Aircraft manufacturers are required to install secondary barriers on commercial aircraft produced after the rule goes into effect.

“No pilot should have to worry about an intrusion on the flight deck,” said Acting FAA Associate Administrator for Safety David Boulter.

The Biden-Harris Administration made this rule a priority in 2021. In 2022, the FAA proposed the rule after seeking recommendations from aircraft manufacturers and labor partners. The rule meets a requirement of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act.

Airlines for America, industry association representing United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and other US airlines, is urging the federal regulator to postpone the rule, because the FAA still has not approved a secondary cockpit barrier, no appropriate manuals have been issued, nor training programs established.