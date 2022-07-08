Breaking Travel News Country | Region Government News Japan News

UPDATED : Murdered: Former Japanese Prime Minister died

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Japan has been seen as a safe place where people don’t have to worry about violent crime. This changed today, Former PM Abe was shot.

UPDATE: It was jus reported by Japanese TV NHK, that the former prime minister passed away in a hospital.

The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a speech today and is ‘showing no vital signs, according to local media reports in Tokyo.

Shinzo Abe was taken to the hospital bleeding due to an apparent shooting in Nara, Japan. His medical condition is seen as extremely critical. The term used “showing no vital signs” is used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor. 

Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot on Friday in Tokyo. According to tweets, a suspect was arrested.

Nara is the capital of Japan’s Nara Prefecture, in south-central Honshu. The city has significant temples and artwork dating to the 8th century when it was Japan’s capital.

“This is very sad indeed. This is why the plunge happened. So sad. I think the world loves Shinzo Abe, was a comment left on Twitter.

The former Prime Minister is a supporter of the tourism industry and in 2020 organized a multibillion-dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism. Tokyo was excluded due to a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Elections for the upper house of the Japanese Parliament are Sunday. Abe, 67, who stepped down in 2020, was campaigning for other members of the governing Liberal Democratic Party but is not a candidate himself.

