UNWTO Secretary General arrives in Tanzania for regional meeting

Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili arrived in Tanzania on Tuesday.

He is ready for the highly awaited 65th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa meeting in Arusha happening today.

Together with Mr. Pololikashvili was the Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo who arrived in Northern Tanzania ready for the historic UNWTO regional tourism meeting to be held in Tanzania.

Mr. Pololikashvili landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) in Northern Tanzania onboard from the German registered Eurowings plane which he had flown from Europe to Tanzania.

Mr. Pololikashvili in discussion with Tanzania’s Tourism Minister

The UNWTO Secretary General was met then welcomed by the Tanzania Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Pindi Chana before holding discussions on the scheduled meeting development.

Mauritian Deputy Prime Minister arrived later at the same airport (KIA) then held discussions with Mr. Pololishkavili in Arusha city on the sidelines of the 65th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa meeting to be held from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Mr. Obeegadoo had reiterated the commitment of Mauritius in the promotion of tourism for rural development, Pololikashvili said later after their private discussions.

During the day, Mr. Pololishkavili held other private discussions with the current chairman of the UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) Mr. Siandou Folana, Cote d’Ivore’s Minister for Tourism to deliberate on the preparations of this very important meeting.

UNWTO Secretary General landing in Northern Tanzania

The UNWTO Secretary General later held similar talks with the Ambassador of Morocco to Tanzania, Mr. Zakaria El Goumiri.

Their discussions were centered at the final preparations for the 117 UNWTO Executive Council to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco from 23 to 25 November this year. The Kingdom of Morocco is among the leading tourist destinations in Africa, boastful of its historical heritages.

Mauritian Deputy Prime Minister in Tanzania

“Ahead of 65th UNWTO Commission for Africa meeting in Arusha, Tanzania, I was warmly received by the country’s Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Ambassador Dr. Pindi Chana. I promised her UNWTO’s support as we rethink tourism, and accelerate recovery and investment opportunities,” Mr. Pololikashvili said.

