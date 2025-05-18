UNWTO in Critical Transition: Integrity & Security Alert by Francesco Frangialli & Taleb Rifai

Prof. Francesco Frangialli is the Honorary Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO and now UN-Tourism). Together with the previous Secretary General, Dr. Taleb Rifai, Tourism (UN Tourism), they issued an urgent public appeal to the member states of the 123rd Executive Council of this UN-affiliated organization. The 123rd Executive Council will be meeting May 29-30 in Spain to vote for a new Secretary General of this UN-affiliated agency.

The World Tourism Network Advocacy Committee published this urgent warning voiced in this open letter by the two former Secretaries General of UN-Tourism, which only the UN-Tourism Executive Council can implement immediately.

An appeal to the UN-Tourism Executive Council for integrity and security ahead of a critical transition

Letter to the member countries of the UNWTO 123rd Executive Council:

Executive Council – 123rd session Real Sitio de San Ildefonso, Segovia, Spain + Face-to-face

Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czechia, DR of Congo, Dominican Republic, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Luthuania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rep. Korea, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, UAE, Zambia

Ahead of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), we have learned with great satisfaction that the Government of Georgia has withdrawn its endorsement of the candidature of the current Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. This decision is in line with the resolution adopted by its General Assembly in 2005, limiting the mandate of the Secretary-General to two terms.

Mr Pololikashvili cannot be re-elected, but his departure will only occur in six months. Under these circumstances and taking into account his questionable behavior since his first election in 2017, we feel compelled to solemnly appeal to the Executive Council members to restore as soon as possible the image of our Organisation and ensure its integrity and transparency.

The upcoming months of transition are not without risk. Based on past experience, we have legitimate concerns regarding the honesty of future financial operations and the fairness of possible appointments and promotions. They should not continue to benefit as before, close associates of the Secretary General. What has happened in the past must not continue and worsen during the transition.

In light of these concerns, we urge the Executive Council to immediately commission an external audit of the organization’s finances and management. This independent survey must be thorough and completed before the new leadership takes office. Only then can the incoming successor be fully aware of the Organization’s administrative and financial standing, which we know has deteriorated. The audit findings and recommendations will be submitted to the Executive Council.

We also call upon the Executive Council to put aside the outgoing Secretary-General and appoint a provisional administrator to oversee the Organization from the date of the next session of the Council until December 31st. This transitional caretaker will ensure that only current affairs are treated, strictly excluding major recruitments and procurement processes.

We must not use this six-month period to make decisions that may burden the next administration or erode public trust. Let us act now, not in reaction but in prevention, so that the future of the UNWTO remains built on transparency, responsibility, and the sense of public service.

Francesco Frangialli & Taleb Rifai