The 25th UNWTO General Assembly just concluded in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It has all the ingredients to go into history as one of the most corrupt events in the United Nations’ history. Today, this manipulation was supported by a twisted legal team, a power-hungry Secretary-General, and support from the Republic of Chile.

After a questionable attempt by UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili to be appointed for a third term without an election, he lost this outrageous attempt to bend UN rules yesterday after an intervention by Germany.

Today, the Secretary-General pulled plan B out of his toy box of manipulations. He is now able to run for a questionable third term in his position, even though eTurboNews had exposed this plan months ago – often ignored by ministers as unlikely.

With the help of Chile, the General Assembly in Uzbekistan today voted with a 73% margin in favor of allowing the Secretary-General to run for a third term. This last-minute and not well-communicated resolution completely overlooked the fact that an intended two-term limit was established years ago. Due to a technicality, it was never ratified.

eTurboNews had reported about this non-intended opening in the rules numerous times. For a power-hungry Pololikashvili to abuse the lack of this policy was something one should have expected, especially after he tried to pull an automatic appointment for a third term without an election yesterday. Despite losing this coup, he got the green light to run again in 2025.

In the meantime, both UNWTO and the General Assembly host Uzbekistan refused to talk to attending media, even to fully hosted journalists. Of course, attempts by eTurboNews to contact UNWTO communication were not responded to. This publication has not received a response from UNWTO ever since Zurab took office on January 1, 2018.

A 10.:00 a.m. press conference today was moved to 2:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m., and finally canceled at 8:00 p.m. without explanation.

According to a UNWTO press statement just released, the following issues were discussed on day 2, the final day of the 25th General Assembly.